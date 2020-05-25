The UN Just Launched A Website Called ‘New World Order’

Recently Spiro was joined by Helen Buyniski a journalist for RT, to break down the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 document titled ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.’

The 2010 Rockefeller document, particularly the ‘Lock-Step’ portion, laid out a scenario involving a global health pandemic.

The document ultimately came to the conclusion that the only way to mitigate a global pandemic was by implementing China’s hardcore authoritarian police state lockdown as the model worldwide.

And here we are today, as we find ourselves in this exact scenario, just a coincidence?

Just about a month ago, on April 21st the Rockefeller Foundation released another document titled ‘National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.’

In this report Spiro is joined by Helen Buyniski to break down what the social engineers have in store for us in this Rockefeller blueprint document.

Spiro and Helen also discuss the United Nations New World Order website (yes it is real) in addition to recent reports of the CDC going door to door in Atlanta, Georgia taking people’s blood for antibody tests related to the Coronavirus and much more.

Just a couple of screenshots from the official UN New World Order website:

This is extremely worrying: “A new political order, and more broadly, a new world order for humankind.”

The UN NWO: “Let’s take our planet back.” Take the planet back from whom? This message doesn’t make much sense, unless the so-called “elite” plan to take the planet from us, the humankind.

