Swedish Media and Facebook Try to Cover Up Gang Rape of Girl by ‘Muslim Migrants’

The Swedish media thought they had successfully covered up the gang rape of a young Swedish girl inside a flat in Malmberget, situated in the municipality of Gällivare, according to news outlet Fjällsjö news.

Facebook promptly censored the posts of the family friend, in an attempt to further silence the story.

Politicians in Sweden blame Swedes for not helping migrants successfully integrate in their community when the public learn of a Muslim gang-rape of a young Swedish girl.

However, an friend of the young girl’s mother learned of the rape and in her anger and shock, posted about it on Facebook:

“TODAY I FOUND OUT THAT THE DAUGHTER OF ONE OF MY BEST FRIENDS WAS GANG-RAPED BY FOREIGN MEN INSIDE OF A FLAT IN MALMBERGET THE NIGHT LEADING TO SATURDAY. THE GIRL IS STILL SO YOUNG AND HER LIFE IS NOW RUINED!”

In another post, she states:

”WHO SAYS THIS WON’T HAPPEN AGAIN? NEXT TIME IT COULD BE MY OR YOUR CHILD. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OUR MUNICIPALITY? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN GÄLLIVARE AND HOW CAN WE THINK THIS IS STILL A SAFE PLACE TO LIVE IN?”

According to SIX people who know the girl’s family, there was a large group of Muslim men involved in the horrific and brutal rape.

As the media did not report on the attack, since it was commit by Muslim migrants, the post on Facebook quickly gained attention.

This was likely instigated by the ‘hot line’ to Facebook that the Social Democrats have arranged with the social media giant to be able to hush stories about migrant crime.

As a result of the attention gained prior to Facebook’s censorship, the police were forced to post on their website of a “serious rape” taking place in the “Gällivare area”.

However, local politicians have blamed ethnic Swedes for not helping the migrants successfully integrate into Swedish society.

It makes one wonder, with the media, politicians and police complicit by hushing these atrocities, should they be held accountable?

