Study: Lockdown ‘Will Destroy at Least Seven Times More Years of Human Life’ Than it Saves

A study has found that the “stay at home” lockdown order in the United States will “destroy at least seven times more years of human life” than it saves and that this number is “likely” to be more than 90 times greater.

As we have repeatedly highlighted, the untold cost of the lockdown in terms of untreated serious illnesses and the impact on mental health will not be fully known for years, but discussion around the issue has been limited in the mainstream media.

Now a new study finds that debilitating stress and anxiety caused by the lockdown, including turmoil caused by huge job losses, could lead to a plethora of negative health problems that will have a far greater overall toll on human life than the number of lives saved by the lockdown.

“Based on a broad array of scientific data, Just Facts has computed that the anxiety created by reactions to Covid-19 — such as stay-at-home orders, business shutdowns, media exaggerations, and legitimate concerns about the virus — will destroy at least seven times more years of human life than can possibly be saved by lockdowns to control the spread of the disease. This figure is a bare minimum, and the actual one is likely more than 90 times greater.”

Research shows that at least 16.8% of adults in the United States have suffered “major mental harm from responses to Covid-19.”

Extrapolating these numbers out, the figures show that “anxiety from responses to Covid-19 has impacted 42,873,663 adults and will rob them of an average of 1.3 years of life, thus destroying 55.7 million years of life.”

This contrasts with “a maximum of 616,590 lives (which) might be saved by the current lockdowns, and the disease robs an average of 12 years of life from each of its victims, which means that the current lockdowns can save no more than 7.4 million years of life.”

The seven times figure is a massively conservative estimate which minimizes the impact of the negative consequences of lockdown and maximizes the number of lives affected by lockdown.

“Under the more moderate scenarios… anxiety will destroy more than 90 times the life saved by lockdowns,” states the study.

The study lists a number of reasons why the lockdown has increased anxiety and depression, one of which includes the media’s role in exaggerating the deadliness of COVID-19 and “using false denominators that exaggerate its death rate.”

“This research is engaging and thoroughly answers the question about the cure being worse than the disease,” concluded Joseph P. Damore, Jr., M.D., who reviewed the study.

As we highlighted earlier, psychiatrists wrote 86% more prescriptions for psychotropic drugs, including antidepressants, during the lockdown months of March and April compared to January and February.

Related news:

1. 600 Doctors Warn Trump: Lockdown Deadlier Than Coronavirus

2. CA Hospital Records More Suicides Than Corona Deaths During Lockdown

Source: Summit.news