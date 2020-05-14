George Soros Nwo
George SorosMigrant Crisis

Soros-funded NGO Demands $1,200 of US Taxpayers for Every Illegal Migrant

United We Dream, a George Soros-backed NGO, is demanding every illegal immigrant in the United States receive $1,200 in federal aid checks as a part of federal coronavirus aid, which could cost billions for American taxpayer if it were to be approved.

The NGO is making the demand in conjunction with a network of other pro-migration lobbying groups, such as the National Immigrant Justice Center, and the National Immigration Law Center.

With estimates of the illegal alien population estimated between 11 to 22 million in the US, the migration groups are asking the federal government to issue checks for every illegal immigrant that has a Tax Identification Number (ITIN).

Also read: America Is Under Attack By 187 Groups Funded By George Soros

George Soros Nwo

Related:

In an effort to aid struggling Americans, the US government has issued $1,200 checks for every American citizen with a social security number as well as “resident aliens”.

The funds are meant to be help keep Americans afloat during the biggest American economic crisis since the Great Depression, including the estimated 22 million citizens who are now out of work.

United We Dream, which has received funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundation, believes that illegal residents should also have access to this aid. It is a part of a wide-range of open border activist pushing for more taxpayer funds for illegal immigrants.

Continue reading here…

Bill Gates’ Control Over Education and the “Mainstream” Media Previous post

Related Articles

Photos Image Surfaces Oof Dr Fauci With George Soros Bill Gates Sr David Rockefeller More
Bill GatesCoronavirusDepopulationGeorge SorosRockefeller

Image Surfaces of Dr. Fauci With George Soros, Bill Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, Ted Turner

Swedish Media Try To Cover Up Gang Rape Of Girl By ‘muslim Migrants’ – Facebook Censored Posts As Well
CensorshipMigrant CrisisNews

Swedish Media and Facebook Try to Cover Up Gang Rape of Girl by ‘Muslim Migrants’

Why Do George Soros And Bill Gates Wield So Much Influence In Our Republic?
Bill GatesControlDeep StateGeorge Soros

Why Do George Soros and Bill Gates Wield So Much Influence In Our Republic?

550 Illegal Boat Migrants Land In Uk During Wuhan Virus Lockdown
CoronavirusMigrant CrisisNews

550 Illegal Boat Migrants Land in UK During the Lockdown