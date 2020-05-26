Social Distancing: Based On Computer Model Created by 15-Year-Old, Not Science

The world has been turned upside down with draconian government orders to “flatten the curve” with what is called Social Distancing.

Schools have been closed for months, businesses have been involuntarily shut down and travel restrictions have idled 90 percent of the airlines.

The net result is over 36 million American’s are unemployed and the number is rising.

Now we learn the whole social distancing lockdown that has paralyzed the nation comes from a very surprising source.

A May 2nd article in the Albuquerque Journal reveals social distancing hysteria is NOT based on scientific evidence or clinical medical trials for that matter.

How would you feel if you learned your normal way of life had been completely upended based on a computer model created by a 15 year old Albuquerque New Mexico High School student named Laura Glass?

Glass, along with her dad, Robert (a government scientist then working at Sandia National Laboratories), cooked up a home brew computer model for a science and engineering fair in May, 2006.

Robert Glass had been working on computer models for the National Infrastructure Simulation and Analysis Center at Sandia and often worked from home.

Part of his work entailed computer models showing how people come into contact with each other during everyday life.

Laura Glass used that data to project how high school students could possibly transmit infectious diseases.

Her “model” suggested high school students could easily infect huge swaths of a population so putting a stop to those contacts would hypothetically “save lives.”

Miss Glass appeared to have no understanding of the benefits of herd immunity.

She didn’t seem to know that most healthy people with strong immune systems naturally fight off viruses and build up antibodies against future infections.

According to a variety of medical experts herd immunity should be the primary tool to fight off viral infections and only the sick and elderly should be quarantined.

But I digress …

A call from Homeland Security

Her efforts earned her third place in the Medicine and Health category of the science fair.

That would probably have been the end of it but for Robert Glasses government connections.

While High School sophomore Laura Glass was creating her contagion computer model the George Bush administration was feverishly working on bio terrorism countermeasures.

Somehow news of Laura Glasses high school science project wound up in the hands of US Department of Homeland Security.

You know those skilled airport security professionals highly trained in the art of patting down wheelchair bound grandmas and creepily fondling their victims’ genitals.

Glass received a call from Homeland Security requesting a brief for Secretary Michael Chertoff.

The Bush White House was holding a cabinet level counter bio terrorism briefing and no idea was too loony to consider.

Glass’ briefing suggested that whole segments of society should be shut down based on his daughter’s computer model.

The idea of locking down huge swaths of the nation in the event of a virus outbreak met with considerable push back.

But ultimately the Centers for Disease Control made social distancing official policy in February 2007.

They call it Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI) and this is the first time it’s been implemented but will definitely not be the last.

So shutting down the entire nation based on flawed computer models is now official government policy.

Robert Glass is now retired and enjoying a generous government pension. He was interviewed for the article by phone while relaxing in his second home in northern Idaho.

Mr. Glass waxed philosophical about the carnage wrought by his and his daughter’s lock down computer model.

“Anything new is difficult,” he said.

“You have to train people to do this well, without freaking out and calling each other names…”

That’s easy to say when you’re pulling down a fat government pension every month. Enjoy a comprehensive health care package, all paid for by the little people freaking out and calling each other names as they struggle to feed their families.

Odds are this lockdown is just the beginning of many more power grabs by our increasingly totalitarian overlords – IF we let them.

Contact tracing which is nothing more than constant real time monitoring of citizens every move by government stooges is being implemented right now.

Untested, unproven, possibly deadly vaccines are being “warp-speeded” into production.

Bill Gates has recently admitted that 700,000 people will be harmed or killed by the coronavirus vaccines.

President Trump has assured the nation that he will authorize the military to distribute the vaccine across the land quickly once it becomes available.

Constitutional Lawyer and Jeffrey Epstein guest (who assures us he kept his underwear on during massages on Lolita Island,) Alan Dershowitz, says that the state has full authority to vaccinate any person it deems necessary. This comes from a video interview by Jason Goodman released May 16th on Youtube.

Our inalienable rights of freedom and liberty are under assault by a totalitarian state like never before.

The words of Thomas Jefferson come to mind:

“When Government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

Mr. Jefferson also said:

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”

The political class has a choice to make. Either honor the oath they all took to uphold the Constitutional rights of the people or face the consequences. I pray they make the right choice for all our sakes.

Source: Ron Paul Institute / References:

Social Distancing born in ABQ teen’s science project, Albuquerque Journal May 2nd, 2020

Disease Mitigation Measures in the Control of Pandemic Influenza, Biosecurity and Bioterrorism: Biodefense strategy, Practice and Science. Vol. 4, Number 4 2006

The 2006 Origins Of The “Lockdown” Idea, Jeffrey Tucker via The American Institute for Economic Research May, 18, 2020