Professor Making ‘Very Significant Findings’ on Covid-19 Killed

A researcher killed in an apparent murder-suicide was close to “making very significant findings” related to the coronavirus, his department at the University of Pittsburgh said.

Two shootings that happened over the weekend in Ross Township appear to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

On May 2, police said 37-year-old Dr. Bing Liu was found dead in his home on Elm Court from apparent gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso. Investigators say they now believe his death is a homicide.

Liu was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, his department said on Monday.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.

“We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence,” the department said on its website.

“His loss will be felt throughout the entire scientific community. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. Thank you,” the department added.

