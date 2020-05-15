President Trump Says He Will Mobilize Military To Distribute Covid 19 Vaccine

President Donald Trump just announced that he believes a Coronavirus vaccine will be ready by the end of the year and once this vaccine is ready trump intends to deploy the military to distribute the vaccine on a mass scale to most of the entire country.

This comes on the heels of learning that several states plan to deploy the National Guard to assist in their Contact Tracing programs.

President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed has a goal of making 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 available by November, 200 million by December and 300 million by January 2021.

In this report we also cover a $138 million contract with ApiJect Systems America for “Project Jumpstart” and “RAPID USA,” which together will dramatically expand U.S. production capability for domestically manufactured, medical-grade injection devices starting by October 2020.

Source: YouTube.com