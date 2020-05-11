Paul Tudor Jones Is Bullish On Bitcoin
Finance

Paul Tudor Jones Bets on Bitcoin Because It’s ‘Undervalued Relative to Gold’

Paul Tudor Jones is now officially bullish on Bitcoin (BTC)

You probably read by now that famous American hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has now invested in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

In a letter to investors, the manager explained that “Bitcoin is undervalued relative to gold.”

Paul Tudor Jones Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Specifically, he said:

Bitcoin… scores 66% of gold as a store of value, but has a market cap that is 1/60th of gold’s. Something appears wrong here and my guess is it is the price of Bitcoin.”

As we reported on May 8th, Mr. Jones also said Bitcoin reminds him of the role gold played in the 1970s and that BTC is a good store of value due to “purchasing power, trustworthiness, liquidity and portability.”

Some analysts expect Bitcoin to go to $100,000 by 2023.

Don’t forget to subscribe to CryptoSnippets.com for daily bite-size crypto news, and follow us on Twitter.com and Instagram.com

Source: CryptoSnippets.com

Bill Gates: Vaccines Inflicting Harm and Death on Unsuspecting People in Poor Countries Previous post

Related Articles

Forbes Is Bitcoin The Solution To Our Failing Monetary System?
FinanceNews

Forbes: Is Bitcoin the Solution to Our Failing Monetary System?

The Federal Reserve More Lethal Than Coronavirus
CoronavirusFederal ReserveFinanceNews

Ron Paul About the Federal Reserve: More Lethal than Coronavirus

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board 3/14/20
CoronavirusFinanceNews

America’s Super-Rich See Their Wealth Rise by $282 Billion in Three Weeks of Pandemic

Businesses Shut Down Will Be Closed Permanently
CoronavirusFinanceNWO

Killed By The Coronavirus Lockdowns: 1000s Of U.S. Businesses That Were Shut Down Will Be Closed Permanently