Nwo Acolyte Melinda Gates Appears On Today Show Pushing Hard For A Global Vaccine While Wearing An Upside Down Cross

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie spoke exclusively to Melinda Gates, who is working to address the pandemic through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

She says there are “a few good candidates” for a vaccine and that the U.S. needs “to start looking at a paid medical leave policy” to help workers on the front lines.

She also criticizes the Trump administration for its response to the crisis:

“We haven’t had leadership at the national level … it’s chaos.”

This while wearing a very odd looking upside-down inverted cross around her neck.

Melinda Gates in an interview on TODAY Show pushing hard for a global COVID-19 vaccine was wearing a bright and shiny upside-down cross around her neck.

Symbolism is very important to groups like the Illuminati, the New World Order and others, as they love to flash you signs of how much smarter they are than you and I are.

We are ruled by a satanic death cult who is obsessed with symbolism. Besides Melinda Gates’ inverted cross, here’s 2 more examples of satanic symbolism related to the ‘Gates of Hell’ family and the upcoming ‘mark of the beast’ vaccine:

1. An Enzyme Called LUCIFERASE is What Makes Bill Gates Implantable Vaccine Work

2. Microsoft Funds ID2020 And Files Patent For Device Attached To The Human Body For Buying And Selling Bitcoin – Patent #666

They like to put their true agenda right in our faces, and dare us to figure it out. Take a quick trip to our Predictive Programming section, and you will see immediately what we’re talking about.

All this brings us to an interview the TODAY Show did with Melinda Gates back on November 8th, where we see Melinda wearing an upside-down, or inverted, cross around her neck.

Who likes to wear inverted crosses? Satanists, pagans, witches, warlocks, New Agers, most people in Hollywood … you get the idea.

“Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:” Galatians 3:13 (KJB)

The early First Century Christians never used the cross as a sign or symbol for anything, why? Because it was the instrument of the torturous death of Jesus of Nazareth.

The cross as iconic symbolism would not appear until biblical Christianity was hijacked by the Romans around 325 AD. From that point on you see crosses on everything as Rome infused paganism with Christianity.

The bible tells us that the cross is the sign of a curse, and cursed people hang on them. No one in their right minds who believed the bible would want the sign of a curse hanging around their own necks, much less wearing an upside-down cross like the pagans / satanists do.

I will let you make up your own mind as to why Melinda Gates chose to wear an upside-down cross on national television.

I know she went to Catholic school, and that she and Bill have raised their children as Catholics.

But when you look at the millions of dollars they give to Planned Parenthood, an organization that exists to slaughter children in the womb, exactly what kind of Catholic she is gets a little murky, to say the least.

The Roman Catholic Church, what I like to call counterfeit Christianity, loves weird occult and pagan symbolism.

Over the years we’ve shown you the Vatican Audience Hall that is shaped exactly like a giant snake, and has the freakiest, most nastiest-looking statue right behind here the pope sits. [It’s also worth mentioning that the pope’s throne has a massive inverted cross on it.]

Occult symbolism pervades the Vatican to a very high degree. Melinda Gates is a Catholic, you do the math.

