Were Nikola Tesla’s Ideas About Free Energy and Communication with Aliens Exploited by his Enemies?

In 2020, Serbian-American Nikola Tesla has never been more famous or appreciated, yet in his day he was ridiculed as a mad scientist. Why?

As anyone who has ever explored the idea of extraterrestrial life knows, it can be a taboo subject of scorn by mainstream society.

That’s changing rapidly, as the US government has finally admitted that the study of unidentified aerial phenomena is ongoing and progressed to official changes in reporting procedures.

However, with Tesla, (1856-1943), we can see he seems to have been lightyears ahead of his time, using his radical thinking to come up with invention after invention.

One ubiquitous example is the alternating-current (AC) electrical system we use daily. Others are radio technology, and wireless power systems we take for granted today.

Tesla had no reservations about discussing his thoughts on extraterrestrial life, or even that he could make contact and learn from higher intelligence in the universe.

In 1899, the Red Cross asked Tesla to “predict man’s greatest possible achievement in the next century.” Tesla responded that he had already done it by receiving a signal from another world.

“To the American Red Cross, New York City.

The retrospect is glorious, the prospect is inspiring: Much might be said of both. But one idea dominates my mind. This — my best, my dearest — is for your noble cause.

I have observed electrical actions, which have appeared inexplicable.

Faint and uncertain though they were, they have given me a deep conviction and foreknowledge, that ere long all human beings on this globe, as one, will turn their eyes to the firmament above, with feelings of love and reverence, thrilled by the glad news: “Brethren! We have a message from another world, unknown and remote. It reads: one… two… three…”

Christmas 1900″

By 1910, Tesla told the New York Times that he believed the signals were coming from Mars and that “all doubt in this regard will soon be dispelled.”

As brilliant and as prolific as he was, Tesla was driven by ideas, not by commercial, corporate success.

He was laser-focused on delivering free energy and global, wireless communication to every person.

This pursuit, as well as his open belief in extraterrestrials, appear to have been his biggest weaknesses.

Both free energy and talk of aliens were topics that were easy for his enemies to exploit against him, and that’s still true today.

Tesla received the mad scientist treatment, and his ideas about aliens and free energy were considered just crazy talk, although certainly entertaining.

Investors became worried about working with Tesla. After all, how could free energy be monetized anyway?

According to Biography.com:

“With funding from a group of investors that included financial giant J. P. Morgan, in 1901 Tesla began work on the free energy project in earnest, designing and building a lab with a power plant and a massive transmission tower on a site on Long Island, New York, that became known as Wardenclyffe.

However, doubts arose among his investors about the plausibility of Tesla’s system.

As his rival, Guglielmo Marconi — with the financial support of Andrew Carnegie and Thomas Edison — continued to make great advances with his own radio technologies, Tesla had no choice but to abandon the project.”

Tesla had a falling out with the investors and with mainstream giants like Thomas Edison and financier and banker, J.P. Morgan.

Later, when his ideas about Mars became public, it seems to have sealed his fate.

Rumors that Tesla would be given a Nobel Prize vanished into nothing, as well as the proof of free energy technology.

Today, the concepts of free energy and aliens are not quite so fringe, with the rise of Tesla Motors in 2003 and the ongoing search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) in the universe.

Tesla has gone from a cult figure to a mainstream hero, and one day, we hope his dreams become realized for the benefit of all life on Earth.

For more about Tesla and his claims of contact with higher intelligence from Mars or outer space, watch this clip from the History Channel:

By Janice Friedman, Guest writer