Nevada Nurse in NYC: COVID is NOT Killing People – They’re Being Murdered

Another nurse who has traveled to New York City to help with treating COVID-19 patients has gone public, describing the horrors she is seeing in how patients are being treated.

Nicole Sirotek is reported to be from Nevada, and she expressed her frustrations in a Facebook Live broadcast, apparently Sunday, May 3rd. Her video and Facebook Page appear to have been removed by Facebook Monday morning, although the video has surfaced elsewhere.

While trying to hold back her tears, she claims:

“Nobody is listening. They don’t care what is happening to these people. They don’t. I’m literally coming here every day and watching them kill them.”

She explains that everyone coming into her hospital, which she claims is “in the hood,” is labeled as a COVID patient, but that they are not dying from COVID, but from poor medical care.

She claims that every time she tries to advocate for her patients because they are receiving poor medical care, that they reassign the patient to someone else.

Because her patients are minorities, Latinos at the first hospital she was at, and Blacks at her current assignment, she has even tried to reach out to advocacy groups who specialize in advocating for these minority groups, but no one seems to want to listen to her.

100% of her patients have died, and she makes it clear that although she is not a doctor, she is sure that these patients are not getting the proper treatment they deserve.

She claims that she has even been assigned to care for patients that are already dead, because medical personnel are not even using disposable stethoscopes to verify that they are still alive.

She actually compared what was going on in this hospital to Nazi Germany in the past:

“This is going to be kind of an extreme example, but this is really the only thing I can come up with. It’s like if we were in Nazi Germany and they were like, taking the Jews to go put them in a gas chamber.

I’m the one there saying like, “Hey, this is not good, this is bad, this is wrong, we should not be doing this.”

Then everyone tells me “hang in there, you’re doing a great job, you can’t save everybody. You’re amazing, you’re a great nurse.”

Watch her entire testimony. (BEWARE: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE!)

If the YouTube version above disappears, use this one below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is obvious that Nicole is very upset and passionate about what she is speaking about, being on the front lines like this.

Some may question the accuracy of her description of what is actually going on in this NYC hospital. But she is putting her career on the line by going public like this.

In spite of efforts to censor what she is reporting, other medical professionals have come forward to report similar experiences, and question the official narrative that the corporate media is portraying about COVID-19.

One such person reached out to Health Impact News, stating that they had 43 years of clinical diagnostics experience, including 25 years of that 43 working for medical device manufactures as a biomedical field service engineer and technical consultant.

This person reported to us:

I installed, repaired, trouble shot and validated laboratory instrumentation. My territory was NYC and the 5 boroughs; Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. The reason I found so many opportunities is because no one else wanted the NYC territory.

The situation Nurse Sirotek described is not new. It’s the entire NYC Health Care System, not isolated to “the hood” as Nurse Sirotek describes.

While the consequences of inadequate care are much more critical in the patient care setting; ICU, Operating rooms, the situation in the hospital laboratories are equally as bad.

Compounding the problem are the members of the bureaucracy that head up the regulatory agencies responsible for ensuring hospitals are compliant with Federal, State and Local regulations.

I’ve worked in NY hospital labs that didn’t even have soap and hot water. It is so bad that when friends, co-workers and I discuss what we would do if we needed to be hospitalized for COVID 19, we all agree we would have a better chance of surviving if we self quarantined at home.

As an FSE you are required to contact the company’s dispatcher when you arrive and leave a hospital account. Most often, a dispatcher would be one of the few people that would know where you are.

More often than not, I would call in to dispatch and say “I’m headed to account XYZ. If I’m involved in an accident, tell EMS to leave me on site to die!”

Here are a few others that we have already published, and which have gone viral and are therefore difficult to censor now.

How many others are there out there that have tried to come forward and have been censored, or are just simply too afraid to speak out?

A Nurse (Sara) Speaking out for a Friend Who is a Nurse that Went to NYC and Reports Similar Experiences to What Nicole Reports

A Respiratory Therapist Blowing the Whistle About the Improper Use of Ventilators that is Harming People

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A NYC ICU and ER Doctor Also Talking About the Wrong Use of Ventilators

2 Doctors in California Who Work in Emergency Care Talk About Their Experience in Testing and Treating Over 5000 Patients and How They Disagree with Social Distancing which They Feel Does More Harm than Good

These doctors have been banned from YouTube, so here is a non-YouTube version:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: HealthImpactNews.com