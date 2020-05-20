H.r. 6666 – The Nullifying Your 4th Amendment And Forcibly Separating Your Family To Keep You ‘safe’ Act

Representative Bobby Rush (D-Il) introduced on May 1st H.R. 6666, a piece of Orwellian legislation that could create a national surveillance and quarantine program, allow government entry into our homes to test for Covid-19 and even grant the authority to remove Americans from their homes by force.

Also called the TRACE Act (Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone), the bill was co-sponsored by 58 house democrats and touts that it would allow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to provide grants to some hospitals, schools, and nonprofits to help fight the coronavirus.

“This bill authorizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to award grants for testing, contact tracing, monitoring, and other activities to address COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019).” [SOURCE]

However, the law would also give these organizations the power to test Americans for Covid-19 “as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes,” and give the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) the authority to forcibly remove Americans from their homes if “necessitated by the circumstances of the declared emergency.” [SOURCE]

This bill is in clear violation of the fourth amendment, which guarantees, “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The key word here is ‘unreasonable’, however, meaning if the Supreme Court classifies it as ‘reasonable’, these home invasions will remain legal despite being clearly against the spirit of the law.

The push for forced entry echoes remarks made by the World Health Organization’s Dr. Michael Ryan in early April.

“In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units, now we need to go and look in families and find those people who may be sick and remove them, and isolate them, in a safe and dignified manner.” – Dr. Michael Ryan [SOURCE]

The Queen of England voiced her support for forced entry as she compared it to British evacuations prior to the London bombings of WWII.

“[Citizens were] evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful separation from their loved ones but now, as then, we know, deep down, it is the right thing to do.” [SOURCE]

The TRACE Act has a keen focus on ‘contact tracing’, a term that effectively means government surveillance of our everyday behavior.

Its purpose is to test for who has the coronavirus and to whom they may have come in contact.

In Washington State, the government will soon require restaurants catalogue the phone numbers, emails, and time of arrival of every customer.

You may want to think twice if you believe that these programs will ever go away once enacted. Governments rarely give up power without incredible pushback from voters.

Edward Snowden articulated this brilliantly while the pandemic was still in its early stage.

“Do you truly believe that when the first wave, this second wave, the 16th wave of the coronavirus is a long-forgotten memory, that these capabilities will not be kept?

“That these datasets will not be kept? No matter how it is being used, what is being built is the architecture of oppression.” – Edward Snowden [SOURCE]

Interestingly, Bill Gates was recently awarded patent #060606 for a, “crypto currency system using human body activity data.” In layman terms, it’s a patent for a digital tattoo microchip which can detect ‘body activity.’

Millions of dollars have already been awarded to companies for similar technologies by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

By Phillip Schneider, WakingTimes.com