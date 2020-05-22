George Soros Views The Covid 19 Plandemic As A ‘revolutionary Moment’ Where ‘everything Is Up For Grabs’ Says Radical Change Needed

George Soros referred to the coronavirus ordeal as “the crisis of my lifetime” and gave his radical views for change and progress in the wake of the pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible but probably absolutely necessary.”

He added, “And then came COVID-19, which has totally disrupted people’s lives and required very different behavior. It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization.”

Earlier this month, infamous left-wing billionaire George Soros discussed how the coronavirus will shape the world in an interview with Project Syndicate’s Gregor Peter Schmitz.

George Soros is giddy and excited these days, why? Because he sees the COVID-19 “plandemic” doing amazing things to destroy the economy, to destroy capitalism, and the weaken the United States to the breaking point so his army of low-information Liberal minions can swoop in and remake it.

You can watch the PLANDEMIC documentary below:

You will always hear Liberals saying things like ‘transforming America’, ‘changing America’, but you will never hear them talking about America’s greatness because they don’t believe it is.

Soros has been quiet in 2020, but his bank accounts have not, he continues to provide over 1 billion dollars per year to support radical and anarchist Leftist groups and causes.

Black Lives Matter? That’s Soros. ANTIFA? Yep, Soros. All those races riots from a few years back? Yep, that’s Soros too.

George Soros even funded Antichrist-in-training Emmanuel Macron when he ran for president in 2017.

Did you know? America Is Under Attack By 187 Groups Funded By George Soros

You can look for him to provide all the millions necessary for the Democrats to have their ‘mail-in ballot’ election in November, and even if people go to the polls, they are voting with a Soros-financed machine.

These are happy, happy days for Globalist Schwartz György, not since he sided with the Nazis as a teenager to rob his fellow Jewish neighbors and help send them to concentration camps has he been this happy.

Watch the video below, and listen as George Soros tells how that time in his life were some of his happiest moments. Until, that is, the COVID-19 Plannedemic.

George Soros Describes COVID-19 Pandemic As ‘Revolutionary Moment’ In Which ‘Everything Is Up For Grabs’

FROM ACTIVIST MOMMY: In the May 11th interview, Soros referred to the coronavirus ordeal as “the crisis of my lifetime” and gave his radical views for change and progress in the wake of the pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible but probably absolutely necessary,” he said during the interview, adding,

“And then came COVID-19, which has totally disrupted people’s lives and required very different behavior. It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization.”

He went on to say,

“We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started. That is pretty certain. But that is the only thing that is certain. Everything else is up for grabs. I do not think anybody knows how capitalism will evolve.”

Soros also discussed the “threats” now facing the European Union. Soros is a well-known supporter of the globalist organization. He asserted that “Europe is facing several existential dangers” and that he is “particularly concerned about the survival of the EU because it is an incomplete union.”

According to the Hungarian-born billionaire, the European Union was “in the process of being created,” but that process “was never completed.”

Soros contended that the EU is “exceptionally vulnerable – more vulnerable than the US not just because it is an incomplete union but also because it is based on the rule of law.”

During the interview, the progressive philanthropist also discussed a recent conflict between Germany and the EU that involved a ruling from Germany’s highest court on May 5 that one of the EU’s Court of Justice decisions regarding policies of the European Central Bank (ECB) was not legally binding.

This resulted in the European Court of Justice asserting that it alone had jurisdiction over the ECB.

Also read: Gates, Zuckerberg, Soros, Bezos Are Destroying The U.S. Republic (In Preparation For The New World Order)

George Soros, a globalist, sided with the EU during the interview. “When Germany joined the EU, it committed itself to abide by European law,” he argued.

He expressed fears that this ruling “poses a threat that could destroy the European Union as an institution based on the rule of law” as it could lead to other countries like Poland or Hungary to try to become more independent of the EU since “the German court can question the decisions of the European Court of Justice.”

Soros asked, “Can Hungary and Poland decide whether they follow European law or their own courts – whose legitimacy the EU has questioned? That question goes to the very heart of the EU, which is built on the rule of law. Poland has immediately risen to the occasion and asserted the supremacy of its government-controlled courts over European law. In Hungary, Viktor Orbán has already used the COVID-19 emergency and a captured parliament to appoint himself dictator,” Soros claimed.

Soros claims that Orbán has positioned himself as a dictator but a new poll shows that the majority of Hungarians (54 percent) approve of the Orbán administration’s measures and would vote for him in the coming election scheduled for this year. Orbán isn’t the only world leader Soros labeled as a dictator.

In the interview he briefly talked about President Donald Trump, accusing him of wanting “to be a dictator” but going on to say that “he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect.”

George Soros remained vague in discussing the “things” President Trump allegedly wants to do but said the constitution “will prevent him from doing certain things” but that it isn’t stopping Trump from trying “because he is literally fighting for his life.”

He went on to add,

“I will also say that I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations.”

It’s safe to assume that Soros has labeled Trump as an aspiring dictator simply because POTUS presents opposition for the progressive, globalist agenda that Soros heavily finances and actively advocates for.

He has $5.1 million alone invested in a super PAC that is dedicated to funding groups working against the re-election of President Trump.

George Soros also notoriously finances left-wing causes throughout the United States and around the world to the tune of $1 billion each year including abortion, euthanasia, population control, transgenderism, and same-sex “marriage.”

If there ever was an arch-nemesis for conservatives, Soros would most definitely be it. (Read more)

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com