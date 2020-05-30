George Soros Uses Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA to Turn Minneapolis Into A War Zone

Right now the city of Minneapolis is besieged and under attack, but not from Muslim terrorists or some other foreign national group.

No, Minneapolis is under attack from the radical Left, with bussed in agitators from groups like Black Lives Matter, and all Hell is literally breaking loose.

George Soros has been funding anarchy in the United States for many years now, but this time he may finally have found the winning combination he’s been searching for.

Must-read: America Is Under Attack By 187 Groups Funded By George Soros

As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.

With the situation already deathly serious, things took a decided turn late yesterday as President Trump asked the Pentagon to step in with a plan to quell the violence, bombings and lootings that have been ravaging Minneapolis for the past few days.

The Pentagon then ordered the Army to prepare units of Military Police to enter the city if and when the order is given. That’s where things stand right now as the sun is rising on this Saturday morning.

As we have already shown you last night, these multi-city outbreaks of violence and domestic terror attacks are being fuelled and funded by George Soros, and his Open Society Foundations who is giving money for mobilization to Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA.

Right now, with the United States already under a lockdown from COVID-19, we are now also in a state of civil war pitting American patriots against the radical Left who bent on destroying us.

Soros and his minions have done this multiple times over the past 8 years, but something tells me this just might be the ‘big one’. Stay tuned as well will bring you live updates as they happen.

Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

FROM YAHOO NEWS: Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders.

Soldiers in Fort Carson, in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready within 24 hours.

The people did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.

The get-ready orders were sent verbally on Friday, after President Donald Trump asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for military options to help quell the unrest in Minneapolis after protests descended into looting and arson in some parts of the city.

George Soros Has Already Started Sending In ANTIFA

Here we have a protester telling an white antifa bro to stop destroying property. What a lot of people don’t realize is that these antifa bros are the source of a lot of these issues. They infiltrate these protests and cause chaos. pic.twitter.com/AiSPqBmaj6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 30, 2020

Trump made the request on a phone call from the Oval Office on Thursday night that included Esper, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien and several others.

The president asked Esper for rapid deployment options if the Minneapolis protests continued to spiral out of control, according to one of the people, a senior Pentagon official who was on the call.

”When the White House asks for options, someone opens the drawer and pulls them out so to speak.” the official said.

The person said the military units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used in 1992 during the riots in Los Angeles that followed the Rodney King trial.

“If this is where the president is headed response-wise, it would represent a significant escalation and a determination that the various state and local authorities are not up to the task of responding to the growing unrest,” said Brad Moss, a Washington D.C.-based attorney, who specializes in national security.

Rioters Are Stealing Untold Thousands Of Dollars From Minneapolis Businesses

Is robbing ATMs and vandalizing cars part of social justice? pic.twitter.com/fYvcvqrpXG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

Members of the police units were on a 30-minute recall alert early Saturday, meaning they would have to return to their bases inside that time limit in preparation for deployment to Minneapolis inside of four hours.

Units at Fort Drum are slated to head to Minneapolis first, according to the three people, including two Defense Department officials.

Roughly 800 U.S. soldiers would deploy to the city if called.

Do Not Stop Your Vehicle If You Encounter Protesters, Here’s Why

BREAKING: rioters pull a black man out of his car and begin beating him on the streets In Dallas pic.twitter.com/a6cu5ePgQJ — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020

Protests erupted in Minneapolis this week after video emerged showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd later died of his injuries and the officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

The protests turned violent and on Thursday rioters torched the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct near where Floyd was arrested. Mayor Jacob Frey ordered a citywide curfew at 8 p.m. local time, beginning on Friday.

In that city, peaceful protests picked up steam as darkness fell, with thousands of people ignoring the curfew to walk streets in the southern part of the city.

Some cars were set on fire in scattered neighborhoods, business break-ins began and eventually there were larger fires.

The unrest has since spread across the country, with protests, some violent, erupting in cities including Washington DC, Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver and Los Angelas.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered 500 of his National Guard troops into Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities.

But a Pentagon spokesman said Walz did not ask for the Army to be deployed to his state.

“The Department has been in touch with the Governor and there is no request for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement,” the spokesman said, Title 10 is the U.S. law that governs the armed forces, and would authorize active duty military to operate within the U.S.

Alyssa Farah, the White House director of strategic communications, said the deployment of active-duty military police is untrue.

“False: off the record – title 10 not under discussion,” said Farah in an email response.

No off-record agreement was negotiated with The Associated Press. The 16th Military Police Brigade forwarded the AP’s questions to the Defense Department.

The three officials with direct knowledge of the potential deployment say the orders are on a classified system, known as the Secret Internet Protocol Router or SIPR for short.

Active-duty forces are normally prohibited from acting as a domestic law enforcement agency. But the Insurrection Act offers an exception.

The Act would allow the military to take up a policing authority it otherwise would not be allowed to do, enforcing state and federal laws, said Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas School of Law professor who specializes in constitutional and national security law.

The statute “is deliberately vague” when it comes to the instances in which the Insurrection Act could be used, he said.

The state’s governor could ask President Donald Trump to take action or Trump could act on his own authority if he’s determined that the local authorities are so overwhelmed that they can’t adequately enforce the law, Vladeck said.

“It is a very, very broad grant of authority for the president,” he added. (Source)

Pentagon Places US Military Police On Standby To Enter Minneapolis

Minneapolis protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew in a fourth straight night of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer.

Military police have been put on alert by the Pentagon.

The National Guard is already in the city, providing security for firefighters working Saturday morning to put out fires from the overnight protests.

