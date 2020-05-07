Forbes Is Bitcoin The Solution To Our Failing Monetary System?
FinanceNews

Forbes: Is Bitcoin the Solution to Our Failing Monetary System?

The third Bitcoin Halving is merely days away.

Historically, the previous two events have been followed by a massive rise in the price of the dominant crypto asset.

Bitcoin was born in the wake of the last financial crisis, and it may come of age in this one.

Forbes Is Bitcoin The Solution To Our Failing Monetary System?

The previous two Bitcoin halvings

While governments and central banks create new FIAT out of thin air, devaluating the existing currencies, Bitcoin’s third Halving will cut new supply in half.

Now is the time for Bitcoin to shine and prove itself to be the solution to our failing monetary system.

Source: CryptoSnippets.com / Read more: Forbes.com

Nevada Nurse in NYC: COVID is NOT Killing People – They’re Being Murdered Previous post

Related Articles

Nevada Nurse In Nyc Covid Is Not Killing People – They’re Being Murdered
ConspiracyFalse FlagsHealthcareNews

Nevada Nurse in NYC: COVID is NOT Killing People – They’re Being Murdered

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNewsSatanist Pedophiles

Child Sex Offender Let Out Early for COVID-19, Arrested Days Later for Sex Offense

Intricately Carved Neolithic Stone Spheres
Forbidden HistoryNews

Intricately Carved Neolithic Stone Spheres Found in Scotland and… Bolivia?

Slovenia Coronavirus Covid 19
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Slovenia’s Official Antibodies Study: COVID Fatality Rate Just 0.15%, Comparable to Seasonal Influenza