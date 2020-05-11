Image Surfaces of Dr. Fauci With George Soros, Bill Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, Ted Turner

Former Rep. Ron Paul called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading President Trump’s medical response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Paul, a retired doctor who ran three times for president during his decades in politics, also called Dr. Fauci a “fraud” and encouraged Americans to “quit listening to him.”

The former Republican congressman from Texas made the remarks during an internet program he co-hosts, the Ron Paul Liberty Report, after Dr. Fauci (whose NIAID gave a $3.7 million grant to Wuhan lab at the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak) slashed the number of Americans projected to die from COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The majority of the American people don’t agree with Fauci’s way of handling the Wuhan Virus crisis.

The people in the picture are: Dr. Fauci with Leonore Annenberg, Brooke Astor (of the Astor Illuminati bloodline), Irene Diamond, William H. Gates Sr. (the former head of Planned Parenthood – depopulation through abortion and child offerings to Satan), George Soros (one of the biggest sponsors of depopulation through famine, abortions, LGBTQP – “P” from pedophilia – groups and sexualization of children) and notorious self-confessed depopulationists, David Rockefeller (eugenics and sterilisation since the early 1900s) and CNN owner Ted Turner.

Very important article on the subject: List Of 32 ‘Elites’ That Support And Promote Depopulation

And one image of Dr. Fauci from twenty years ago made Americans question if Dr. Fauci is part of the “Deep State”:

As you can see, Qanon posted about this event, with a picture from a different angle. In this post you can see David Rockefeller:

Twitter user @Mikebravodude found the event from 2001 that the images came from:

Dr. Fauci with Leonore Annenberg, Brooke Astor, Irene Diamond, William H. Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, George Soros and Ted Turner. How many illuminati blood lines do you count here?

Article below with proof it. pic.twitter.com/evF7a0eP4Y — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) April 6, 2020

Dr. Fauci with Leonore Annenberg, Brooke Astor, Irene Diamond, William H. Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, George Soros and Ted Turner. How many illuminati blood lines do you count here?

Article below with proof it. pic.twitter.com/evF7a0eP4Y — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) April 6, 2020

The latest théorie du complot making its way around the Twitterverse has to do with the data modeling the government is using to track the coronavirus, including forecasts for deaths and the impact on hospitals across the country.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington publishes models for the United States.

It’s used by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx in conjunction with their roles in advising the president and taking part in the daily press briefings.

The institute receives substantial funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Microsoft founder Bill Gates was out in front of predicting a pandemic several years ago and stepped forward as a leader to use his fortune to help fund the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

And there’s the fuse to light the conspiracy dynamite.

Not all of them are alike. First, there are the QAnon-level conspiracies, but even those get picked up by anencephalic members of the Right such as Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson:

The more you study this virus, the more you find the same name: Bill Gates. He's the 2nd largest funder of WHO. He's building 7 vaccine labs. Fauci. Tedros. Event 201. ID2020. He basically controls global health policy. What's the plan? Using vaccines to track people. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) April 6, 2020

The “vaccine tracking” conspiracy is in a zone all by itself. But there’s another milder conspiracy making the rounds that focuses on the data modeling.

The IHME models have changed over time, predicting fewer deaths as time goes by.

Such improvements, instead of getting received positively, have become fodder for people to “ask questions” about the modeling since it’s been so “wrong.” For example:

Bill Gates-Funded IHME Coronavirus Model Wrong Again – 12,000 ICU Beds Projected For New York Today, Only 4,100 Used https://t.co/uJ8YchWhvE via @gatewaypundit — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 5, 2020

By Natalie Dagenhardt, Guest writer