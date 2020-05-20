Dr. Judy Mikovits interviewed by the Health Ranger on the coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview: Fauci Fraud, NIH Corruption and More

Dr. Judy Mikovits, a virology researcher, knows all about the fraud and criminal corruption of Dr. Fauci and the NIH.

Years ago, she was jailed for five days after refusing to alter her research to appease the “death science” puppet masters, and she was threatened with criminal prosecutions and a long prison sentence for speaking the truth.

She’s the author of a new book called Plague of Corruption.  The book is also available at Amazon.com where it is ranked #1 for the entire week, even above Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

The foreword for the book was written by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., of ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

See this screen capture from Amazon on May 16th:

Plague Of Corruption Amazon Charts

Dr. Mikovits has been banned by all the usual techno-fascists, and all interviews of her — as well as the “Plandemic” documentary videos — have been meticulously stripped from YouTube, Facebook and even Vimeo.

Why are the tech giants so desperate to silence Dr. Mikovits and prevent her from presenting information that’s relevant to the current pandemic? Because she knows the truth about vaccines and how dangerous they are to public health. (And she’s not afraid to talk about it.)

Sources: NaturalNews.com; Brighteon.com

