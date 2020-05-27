Covi Pass Digital Passport Certified By Un & Uses Your Biometric Markers To ‘facilitate Safe Return’ To Global Society

COVI-PASS™️ is equipped with military grade encryption and has more than 2.2 Quintillion variations of codes, which securely corresponds to certified tests, all of which can do something different based on the details of the scanner: user ID, time & date, device type and how many times they have scanned.

Through unique biometric access, users are allowed access to their health and immuno-response information. COVI-PASS™️ safely facilitates safe return to work and life.

EM Bio-Tech is at the forefront of Global Health-Tech and has developed COVI-PASS™️, to revolutionise the Health Industry with its Digital Health Passport.

Yesterday on our weekly Prophecy News Podcast, we talked about Phase II of the COVID-19 plannedemic, and what it would look like.

Today I want to show you visually what Phase II will look like.

It is important to remember that as the COVID-19 lockdown is lifting, the real lockdown is coming.

Remember how Bill Gates famously warned that the ‘war of the future’ would involve ‘not missiles but microbes‘?

Meet COVI-PASS, your digital health passport that uses biometric markers to allow you to reintegrate with society.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom.

“Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

COVI-PASS comes to us from the UK, complete with certification from the United Nations and the support of world governments, not as ‘the’ solution but the first of many digital health passports designed to control us and keep us locked down digitally and electronically.

Here’s how it works:

STEP ONE: The authorised health care professional creates a new Digital Health Passport account by filling out the individuals unique data fields.

If the user has pre-registered at home, the Healthcare Professional can simply scan the individuals pre-defined VCode® that will automatically onboard the user to the system.

STEP TWO: The professional can then proceed to authenticate and assign the designated Covid-19 test kit by scanning the VCode® attached or by typing in the unique serial number if a VCode® is not present.

STEP THREE: Once in the system, the Healthcare Professional administers the test and on completion uploads the result.

STEP FOUR: The Healthcare Professional will then set the trigger date for the individual being tested to come back for a follow-up test while the special measures are in place.

This will set push notifications in the app from one week before their next test date.

STEP FIVE: The COVI-PASS™ Passport is then assigned to the users VCode®, which allows them authenticated access for return to work protocols.

Read all of the information presented here once, twice, three times, let it all sink in to your mind and into your heart exactly what it is you are looking at.

For it is the Mark Of The Beast system, and it is here right now. We know that the actual Mark of the Beast will not be in place until the whole world is under Antichrist, but you are seeing the foreshadowing, the preconstruction if you will, of what is to come.

COVI-PASS Uses State-Of-The-Art, Patented VCode® Technology.

FROM COVI-PASS SITE: The VCode® can be scanned outside of the safe distancing zone of 2 metres as advised by Governments and WHO.

This allows for safe, secure checks in a controlled environment while steadily allowing the public to resume their work and social activities.

The VCode® has 2.2 Quintillion code variations that can offer ‘infinite possibilities’ once assigned.

During this global Covid-19 pandemic, the world is searching for a secure solution, to hold test, immuno-response information, and vaccination details for now and into the future. COVI-PASS™️ has been developed to be the world’s most secure Digital Health Passport solution.

The UN Just Launched A Website Called ‘New World Order’

