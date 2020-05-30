Censorship Free Social Network 'explodes' After Adding 200,000+ New Users In Just A Few Days
The censorship-free alternative media platform Minds.com went down temporarily on Thursday, but came back online shortly after.

When the site came back online, representatives of Minds say that the outage was a result of over 200,000 new people signing up for the site one the same day.

A large number of sign-ups were from Thailand, where increased internet censorship has forced users from mainstream platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

“Yesterday we saw 200,000+ new users. We are thrilled to provide privacy, internet freedom and digital rights for Thai netizens. This is exactly the reason Minds exists,” Minds CEO Bill Ottman said in a statement.

Some of the most notable social media users to recently migrate to Minds includes Wiroj Lakkana-adisorn, an MP for the disbanded Future Forward Party; social critic Sarinee Achavanuntakul, writer-translator Tomorn Sookprecha, satirical TV host Winyu “John” Wongsurawat, and academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

You can join and follow Humans Are Free on Minds.com by following this link.

Source: TruthTheory.com

