Bitcoin’s Third Halving: Is BTC the Solution to Our Failing Monetary System?

The third Bitcoin Halving is merely days away.

Historically, the previous two events have been followed by a massive rise in the price of the dominant crypto asset.

Bitcoin was born in the wake of the last financial crisis, and it may come of age in this one.

While governments and central banks create new FIAT out of thin air, devaluating the existing currencies, Bitcoin’s third Halving will cut new supply in half.

Now is the time for Bitcoin to shine and prove itself to be the solution to our failing monetary system.

Source: CryptoSnippets.com / Read more: Forbes.com

