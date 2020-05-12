Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and his “messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology.”

If Bill Gates delivers a coronavirus vaccine, Roger Stone said he won’t be taking it.

In an interview with radio host Joe Piscopo on Monday, Stone … said he believes Gates “and other globalists” are using the pandemic as a way to place microchips in people and force mandatory vaccinations.

“He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested,” Stone told Piscopo. “Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!”

Gates has long espoused his belief that modern societies are not prepared for a pandemic and, on Sunday, wrote there needs to be “at least eight potential vaccines for Covid-19” in an editorial for the Sunday Telegraph.

When historians write the book on the COVID-19 pandemic, what we’ve lived through so far will probably take up only the first third or so.

The bulk of the story will be what happens next.

Our economy is plunging and we need to recover ASAP.

Bill Gates rebuked proposals, floated over last month by leaders like Donald Trump, to reopen the global economy despite the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, saying that this approach would be “very irresponsible.”

But in any case, the economic disaster that was brought with the Coronavirus is no reason for smiling.

On one video on Twitter, we can see Bill Gates smiling big time when a reporter stated that the economy will take a long time to recover.

Video below:

Why is Bill Gates smiling so big when the reporter says the economy is going to take a long time to recover? pic.twitter.com/Gxgpq0Ql00 — Grace 🔎 (@reallygraceful) April 29, 2020

Bill Gates has also been caught smiling and giggling when talking about vaccines and mass death. Read the article here: Watch Bill Gates Laugh, And Giggle About Vaccines And Mass Death.

The original interview below:

By Natalie Dagenhardt (excerpt)