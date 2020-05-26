Bill Gates Paralyzed Half A Million Children With Polio Vaccines – Do We Really Want Him Vaccinating the World for Coronavirus?

by Ethan Huff

It is difficult to understand how a man whose vaccine initiatives have injured and killed untold thousands of innocent children all around the world is now being given a platform to push for mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination as a condition for ending the lockdowns.

Bill Gates, in case you had not yet figured out the character in question, is pushing not just for mandatory vaccination for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), but also for “digital certificates” that prove vaccination status.

This is the only way people will be allowed to return to work, assuming Gates gets his way.

But have people forgotten that Gates has spent billions of dollars over the years vaccinating children for other things, all the while inflicting them with permanent injury and even death?

Who is Controlling the U.S. Response to COVID-19: The White House or Bill Gates?

A single vaccine campaign that Gates launched in India for polio ended up causing “non-polio” acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP), or permanent paralyzation, in nearly half a million children between the years of 2000 and 2017.

After the Indian government demanded that Gates and his cronies leave India following this epidemic of permanent injury, rates of NPAFP dropped precipitously.

But this has not stopped Gates from inflicting similar damage elsewhere, with injury and death tolls that more than likely are in the tens of millions, at this point.

An outspoken eugenicist and “elite” supremacist, Bill Gates lives to vaccinate.

After conveniently ditching the board of Microsoft right as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started to come into full swing, Gates has been doing nothing other than advocating for mass vaccination and indefinite lockdowns until everyone on the planet is jabbed.

