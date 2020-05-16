Bill Gates Offers Nigerian House of Reps $10 Million Bribe for Speedy Passage of Compulsory Coronavirus Vaccine Bill

Excerpts:

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Monday (May 4, 2020), alleged that it has intercepted a human intelligence report that the Nigeria House of Representatives leadership was poised to forcefully pass the compulsory vaccine bill without subjecting it to the traditions of legislative proceedings.

In a statement issued and signed by the spokesperson of the opposition political parties, Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and sent to DAILY POST in Abuja on Monday, the body urged lawmakers in the lower chamber to rise against impunity.

The body in the statement alleged that a sum of $10 million was offered by the American Computer Czar, Bill Gates to influence the speedy passage of the bill without recourse to legislative public hearing, a development they averted as anachronistic, adding that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila should be impeached if he forces the bill on members.

The statement read:

“Opposition Coalition (CUPP) has intercepted very credible intelligence and hereby alerts Nigerians of plans by the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila to forcefully and without adherence to the rules of lawmaking to pass the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020 otherwise known as the Compulsory Vaccination Bill which is proposing a compulsory vaccination of all Nigerians even when the vaccines have not been discovered.

“This intelligence is coupled with the information of the alleged receipt, from sources outside the country but very interested in the Bill, of the sum of $10 million by the sponsors and promoters of the Bill to distribute among lawmakers to ensure a smooth passage of the Bill.

“The Nigeria opposition rejects the Bill and urges opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives to confront the Speaker of the House with these facts tomorrow at plenary and resist every plan to illegally pass the Bill.

“We have been informed that the alleged deal on the passage of the Bill was struck during a trip to Austria a few months back while the financial support for the promotion of the Bill was allegedly received last week to mobilize for a push leading to the hurried attempt to pass the Bill by any means necessary.

“Nigerians are reminded that at present, there is no discovered/approved vaccine anywhere in the world and one now begins to wonder why the hurry to pass a Bill for a compulsory vaccine when there is none.

“What if the world eventually does not find a vaccine or cure for coronavirus just like it has not found a cure for HIV AIDS? What is the hurry in passing a Bill based on speculation or is there anything else the leadership of the House would want to tell Nigerians? Is this bill what will stop the mass deaths and infections rising in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Gombe, Borno, Kaduna, Ogun, Bauchi and indeed all over the country?

“Is this Bill going to revive and grow the economy and reduce hunger and give us more testing kits or bed spaces? Is this Bill going to stop the stealing of palliatives meant for poor and vulnerable Nigerians? Is it true that all these noises for the Bill is all for the alleged $10 million?

“Why make a law for a vaccine that has not been discovered? Does it mean that Femi Gbajabiamila and the promoters have an idea of the vaccine and when it will be ready? When nations like Madagascar are making local remedies which is working, APC is making a law to compulsorily inject Nigerians with vaccines our former slave masters have not yet discovered.

“The plan to push the passing of the bill is evil.”

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC did not make any contributions to the drafting of the Bill and has even told Femi Gbajabiamila to suspend the Bill as the timing is very wrong but Mr. Gbajabiamila believes he can secure the silence and acquiescence of the NCDC with all the illegal powers been provided for the NCDC in the Bill hence he still wants to push ahead with it the passage.

“We are saying loudly again and calling on House of Representatives to suspend this Control of Infectious Diseases Bill and await for proper input and scrutiny after the pandemic and charge all efforts towards giving the needed support to reduce the spread and find a homegrown solution.”

Youth leaders across the country, under the aegis of the Coalition Against Vaccine Trial in Nigeria, CAVTIN, have issued a stern warning to the leadership of the National Assembly over the controversial ‘Control of Infectious Diseases Bill.’

The youths threatened to embark on all actions that are within legal means to ensure that the bill is not passed.

They also threatened to start a recall process of all the lawmakers involved in the attempt to pass the Bill.

The Coalition wondered why the House of Representatives, without warning and with malevolent alacrity, could engage in a plot to push through what it described as a very contentious and troubling bill.

The Bill was sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, and two other members: Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi, member representing Ideato North /Ideato South Federal constituency of Imo State and Rep. Sununu Tanko Yusuf, member representing Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Aliyu Buba Amshi, North East; Segun Onibiyo, Secretary, Vanguards Of Democracy North Central; Ibrahim Bunu, Middle Belt Patriotic Front; Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (OYI), International Coordinator – Igbo Renaissance Forum (IRF) South East; Sammy Brown, President, Supreme Council Of Ibibio Youths, South South; and Eric Oluwole, Yoruba National Youth Leader; South West, the Coalition said:

“One begins to wonder why the lightning speed to get the bill passed without being dully scrutinized by honorable members of the House, who incidentally were not presented with copies of the Wonder BILL.

“As if that was not enough, while the citizens were still trying to grasp the movie-like actions playing out, the same controversial bill seeking to repeal the Quarantine Act 2004 sponsored by the House of Representatives, surfaced at the Senate on Tuesday the 5th of May, 2020, under a different title which read ‘National Health Emergency Bill, 2020’,” the Coalition noted.”

“We wish to state without equivocation that no matter the nomenclature of the bill, we shall resist it unless Nigerians are adequately educated and sensitized about the benefits of giving such unfettered powers to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), which includes forcible administering of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We, however, want to know if the vaccine trial has passed Phase 1- 3 before we jumped into offering our citizens as guinea pigs.”

“Does Nigeria have the experience and capacity to run a candidate trial?

“We are not going to sound nice nor complementary in presenting our feelings about the unfortunate games that we see being played with the lives of Nigerians at this very critical time, when COVID – 19 and hardship occasioned by the unplanned lockdown action has brought upon the citizens.”

“We are by this publication putting the government on notice that Nigerians would not be led to the slaughter like sheep, and citizens cannot to be used as guinea pigs for vaccine trials.”

“We shall resist any attempts by any individual, group of persons or organizations that would want to begin vaccine trials of any kind without first of all going through the right protocols and sensitizing the citizenry.”

The youth leaders declared that these uncommunicative gymnastics, change of document title and sleight of mouth to throw dust in the eyes of the citizens was dead on arrival.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the bill on Infectious Disease Control before the House of Representatives.

CAN, in a statement on Tuesday by General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, queried “the rush” to allow the bill to be passed into law with jet speed.

“The question in the hearts of many people is this: Why the rush when the vaccine is not available yet?,” they quipped.

The Christian leadership gave reasons it was against the moves by the Nigerian lawmakers.

CAN said the bill: “was initiated to destroy the Civil and Human Rights of Nigerians; that it prevents Nigerians from having a say in their own affairs.”

“Among this denial of the fundamental human rights are: right to life, personal liberty, freedom from inhuman treatment, privacy, right to acquire/own property, freedom of movement and religion.”

“These rights are held sacred and invaluable except on clearly defined occasions as provided for by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

CAN reminded the federal legislators that the courts in Nigeria, on numerous occasions, struck out Acts of Parliaments and Legislation including Executive Orders of Governments, that were against fundamental human rights.

The body told them to: “allow the Spirit of God to prevail over the primordial intentions and ambition; not to pass this controversial, nebulous and obnoxious bill into law in the overall interest of Nigerians”.

