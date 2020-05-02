How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
Bill GatesCoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?

This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates’ unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development.

And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.

GATES: […] “because until we get almost everybody vaccinated globally, we still won’t be fully back to normal.” – (Source, source)

How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

Bill Gates is no public health expert. He is not a doctor, an epidemiologist or an infectious disease researcher.

Yet somehow he has become a central figure in the lives of billions of people, presuming to dictate the medical actions that will be required for the world to go “back to normal.”

The transformation of Bill Gates from computer kingpin to global health czar is as remarkable as it is instructive, and it tells us a great deal about where we are heading as the world plunges into a crisis the likes of which we have not seen before.

This is the story of How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health:

Sources: CorbettReport.com; YouTube.com

Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic Previous post

Related Articles

Funeral Directors In Covid 19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy Of Deaths Attributed To Pandemic
CoronavirusFalse FlagsNews

Funeral Directors in COVID-19 Epicenter Doubt Legitimacy of Deaths Attributed to Pandemic

After Praising China For Its Draconian Lockdown, Who Endorses Sweden’s No Lockdown Policy
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

After Praising China for its Draconian Lockdown, WHO Endorses Sweden’s No Lockdown Policy

Supercharge 5g T Mobile
5G DangersHealthcareNews

T-Mobile to ‘Supercharge’ 5G in NYC & Philly, Despite Lawsuit Concerns

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board 3/14/20
CoronavirusFinanceNews

America’s Super-Rich See Their Wealth Rise by $282 Billion in Three Weeks of Pandemic