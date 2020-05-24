Bill Gates Documentary Reveals Ties to Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Eugenics Movement

An independent media publisher named “Grace” who goes by reallygraceful on YouTube has produced what is the best documentary on the history of Bill Gates that I have seen so far.

I have never met Grace, and we do not necessarily agree with all of her commentary (we don’t necessarily disagree either!), but these 3 short videos, which have been very well produced, come with plenty of references to document the things she is revealing, and we will copy the references here as well, before YouTube removes these videos.

Also, the Social Media tech giants are suppressing much of our traffic these days on places like Facebook, and our emails also are increasingly being blocked, so be sure to read my article about how to use RSS feeds to continue receiving our articles.

Sources: HealthImpactNews.com; YouTube.com; YouTube.com; YouTube.com