Bill Gates Admits: 700,000 People Will be Harmed or Killed by Coronavirus Vaccines

In his rush to develop one, two, or even seven different vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), billionaire software tycoon Bill Gates openly admitted that upwards of 700,000 people could become injured or die from these jabs.

The Microsoft co-founder and prominent eugenicist has been more outspoken in recent days than perhaps ever before about his desire to vaccinate the entire world, in this case as soon as possible for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). And the reality is that many more will die from the vaccine than from the virus itself.

Speaking during a recent segment on CNBC, Gates admitted that in order to make vaccines “work” for the most vulnerable groups, they have to be super-charged, in a sense.

And this super-charging means that some people are going to be injured or killed as a result.

“We clearly need a vaccine that works in the upper age range because they’re most at risk of that,” Gates stated about his plans for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

“And doing that so that you amp it up so that it works in older people, and yet you don’t have side effects, if we have one in 10,000 side effects that’s way more, 700,000 people who will suffer from that.”

Bill Gates also says flu vaccines do not work for older people

During this same interview, Gates admitted something that we, too, have reported on: that influenza vaccines are pretty much useless in older people.

Though supposedly high-risk seniors are pushed to get their flu shots annually, Gates confessed to the fact that this yearly ritual does nothing to protect them against the flu.

“The efficacy of vaccines in older people is always a huge challenge,” Gates stated. “It turns out the flu vaccine isn’t that effective in elderly people.”

“And that actual decision of, ok, let’s go and give this vaccine to the entire world, governments will have to be involved because there will be some risk and indemnification needed.”

In his own analysis, Martin Armstrong of Armstrong Economics crunched the data and found that the number of deaths around the world that are being attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pales in comparison to the number of people who will be injured or killed by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, based on Gates’ own admission.

While the worldwide death count associated with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is currently right around a quarter-million, the roughly one percent of people who could potentially die from a Gates-funded Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is about triple that.

This suggests that society is better off telling Gates to hit the road and letting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) run its course – with proper nutrition, of course.

Vaccine experiments like the ones Gates is pushing for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have been tried before, by the way.

Back in the ’70s, the United States rolled out a vaccine for “swine flu” that was administered to some 45 million people over the course of 10 weeks.

This vaccination effort was halted, however, after it was discovered that no cases of swine flu were even detected outside of the military base where it was said to have originated.

Meanwhile, one in 100,000 vaccinated individuals ended up suffering from side effects that included Guillain-Barré syndrome, while another 53 died.

Because of the horrors caused by this vaccination campaign, Guillain-Barré is supposedly monitored every single flu season to ensure that influenza vaccine safety meet certain safety thresholds.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer