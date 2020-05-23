Bill Gates Reportedly Offered a $10 Million Bribe to Use Nigerian Children in Coronavirus Vaccine Experiments

The left’s most beloved “humanitarian” has been caught in yet another human rights scandal, this time involving innocent Nigerian children who were to be used as human guinea pigs in one of his forced vaccination programs.

We are talking about billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, of course, who reportedly offered a $10 million bribe to the Nigerian House of Representatives in exchange for gaining access to Nigerian children whom he could experiment on with a new vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

All the House had to do was pass a bill presented by Gates that would have mandated the vaccination of all Nigerians with an experimental Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine created by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its drug partners.

Thankfully, opposition political parties quickly rejected this proposed eugenics and possible genocide attempt, and even threatened the Speaker of the House with impeachment if he agreed to Gates’ bribe.

It was the Nigerian Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that says it intercepted a human intelligence report detailing how the Nigerian House of Representatives was right on the verge of selling out its people when the scheme was unearthed, bringing it to a halt.

The House was not only poised to pass the Gates bill, but it was planning to do so outside the bounds of the traditional legislative process.

In other words, it was a back-door deal done under the cover of darkness to advance the vaccination dreams of Bill Gates.

Listen below to The Health Ranger Report as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, unpacks the plan to depopulate the world, in part through mass vaccination:

Is Bill Gates Satan in the flesh?

In a statement, opposition spokesman Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere chastised the House for even considering accepting Gates’ offer, no matter the sum of money.

He further threatened to unseat Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for his complicity in the horrific plot.

“Opposition Coalition (CUPP) has intercepted very credible intelligence and hereby alerts Nigerians of plans by the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila to forcefully and without adherence to the rules of lawmaking to pass the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020 otherwise known as the Compulsory Vaccination Bill which is proposing a compulsory vaccination of all Nigerians even when the vaccines have not been discovered,” that statement reads.

“This intelligence is coupled with the information of the alleged receipt, from sources outside the country but very interested in the Bill, of the sum of $10 million by the sponsors and promoters of the Bill to distribute among lawmakers to ensure a smooth passage of the Bill.”

Great Game India reports that the alleged deal to secretly and illegally pass this sellout bill was hatched during a legislative trip to Austria a few months back.

The financial boost was later added to get the bill moving more quickly, and to get it passed by any means necessary.

“Nigerians are reminded that at present, there is no discovered/ approved vaccine anywhere in the world and one now begins to wonder why the hurry to pass a Bill for a compulsory vaccine when there is none,” Great Game India further adds about how a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine does not even exist.

Meanwhile, Sara Cunial, a prominent Italian politician, has spoken out calling for the arrest of Bill Gates.

She says that he is a “vaccine criminal” who needs to be handed over to the International Criminal Court to be tried for his many crimes against humanity.

Cunial also played a critical role in exposing Gates’ genocidal efforts in India and other countries throughout Africa, which include plans to use vaccinations to deliver microchips into people’s bodies as part of his nefarious ID2020 program.

By Ethan Huff, Guest writer