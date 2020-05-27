Astrazeneca Ready To Vaccinate Half Of Great Britain For Coronavirus By September

Where will the first vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) be unleashed? In Great Britain, assuming a scheme hatched by the British government to vaccinate half the population by September is a success.

Reports indicate that drug giant AstraZeneca has been contracted by the United Kingdom to turn an experimental Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by scientists at the University of Oxford into 30 million commercial doses of the jab before the fall.

United Kingdom Business Secretary Alok Sharma recently announced that a global licensing deal worth £130 million ($160 million) has been signed between Oxford and AstraZeneca. And the aim is to vaccinated half of the entire U.K. population by the end of summer.

Also read: Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial Sees 20% ‘Serious’ Injury Rate

If this test vaccine can be “proven” to provide protection against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the plan is to have AstraZeneca produce another 70 million doses of it for a total of 100 million doses. And Sharma wants to see this happen “as soon as possible.”

To help move things along even more quickly, Sharma has allotted another £84 million ($103 million) in taxpayer monies to supply both Oxford and Imperial College London, which is also working on the project, with the funds they require to ramp up production on their “groundbreaking potential vaccines.”

£65.5 million ($80 million) of this has been earmarked for Oxford, while Imperial will receive the remaining £18.5 million ($23 million).

This is on top of £47 million ($58 million) that was handed out to other scientists who are all “racing for a cure” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Listen below to The Health Ranger Report as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about how mandatory vaccination is a form of medical rape, and that the penalty should be felony assault:



By Ethan Huff, Guest writer (excerpt)