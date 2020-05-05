T-Mobile to ‘Supercharge’ 5G in NYC & Philly, Despite Lawsuit Concerns

T-Mobile – brave, crazy, both? They frequently advertise their products being used in ways that violate federal RF safety guidelines. Then again – so do many companies. Sprint merged with them anyway. Like other telecoms, they are unleashing 5G on Americans (see 1, 2, 3) despite widespread opposition from citizens, the U.S. military, and other highly respected individuals and organizations.

Like other telecoms, they have been warning shareholders for many years that they may eventually be held liable for harm caused by their devices and transmitters (aka cell towers). There have been reports of people and animals getting sick where 5G already been turned on (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Of course that’s not really surprising – telecoms have still offered NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE that 5G is safe.

Regardless, the company recently decided to “supercharge” 5G.

From 5G Crisis:

Following the completion of the hotly contested T-Mobile/Sprint megamerger, the telecom conglomerate is now beginning to combine 5G networks in Philadelphia and New York City, blanketing millions of Americans in powerful 2.5 GHz wireless radiation frequencies that have never been tested for long-term human safety. What could possibly go wrong?

Watch Neville Ray, President of Technology T-Mobile, tout the new network in a newly released YouTube video here. Read T-Mobile’s latest press release on expanding its 5G networks here.

From Business Insider:

BELLEVUE, Wash – (BUSINESS WIRE) – And they’re off! T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) just put the rest of the wireless industry on notice, advancing the company’s 5G network at a furious pace while expanding access to nationwide 5G for millions of Americans in its mission to deliver a transformative 5G network for all.

T-Mobile is already lighting up broad and deep 5G , with 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum now live in parts of Philadelphia and coming soon to parts of New York City. Mid-band spectrum adds critical depth and additional speed to T-Mobile’s broad 5G network. Customers in New York will be the first to have access to low-band, mid-band and mmWave 5G.

