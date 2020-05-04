10,000 4G & 5G Small Cell Towers in NYC Despite Opposition

In 2018, Dr. Naomi Wolf started reporting about New Yorkers who claimed that they and their pets had started getting sick after 5G was installed and turned on in their neighborhoods. Since then, illness from 5G has also been reported elsewhere (see 1, 2, 3).

Regardless, small cell and 5G installation has continued in NYC even though other American municipalities have been taken action to stop it or at least limit it (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. 6).

Exposure to 5G (see 1, 2) and other sources of wireless radiation (see 1, 2) can reduce immunity and cause other health problems including increased cancer risk.

You’d think that would matter to a city still reeling from the pandemic. But it hasn’t. Last month T-Mobile announced they would be “supercharging” 5G in “The City That Never Sleeps” without sufficient safety testing. Argh.

Recently RCRWireless reported about the city’s estimated 10,000 small cells and their plans for more: