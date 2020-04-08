Woody Harrelson Says 5g May Be Tied To Coronavirus Pandemic

Shares study called ‘The Role of 5G in the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan China’

by Jamie White

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson is suggesting that 5G technology may have potential negative effects on coronavirus victims.

The “Natural Born Killers” star shared a scientific study on Instagram last week raising questions about the role 5G radiation may have in exacerbating the severity of the Wuhan coronavirus symptoms.

“Alot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G. My friend camilla sends [sic] this to me today and though I haven’t fully vetted it I find it very interesting,” Harrelson wrote.

The study out of Washington State University, titled “The Role of 5G in the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan China,” raises questions about the “causal role” 5G may have had on people infected with coronavirus in places where it was rolled out first — such as in Wuhan.

“The question that is being raised here is not whether 5G is responsible for the virus, but rather whether 5G radiation, acting via VGCC activation may be exacerbating the viral replication or the spread or lethality of the disease,” wrote professor Martin Pall, who then cited several articles detailing the 5G implementation in Wuhan.

“Are these findings coincidental or does 5G have some causal role in exacerbating the coronavirus epidemic? In order to answer that question, we need to determine whether the downstream effect of VGCC activation exacerbate the viral replication, the effects of viral infection, especially those that have roles in the spread of the virus and also the mechanism by which this coronavirus causes death.”

Concerns about 5G and coronavirus have swept social media over the last week, prompting some in the UK to burn down 5G towers.