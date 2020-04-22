Wikileaks Highlights The Influence “big Pharma” Has On The World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been making headlines lately, and that’s due to the fact that the world is dealing with COVID-19.

It’s also in large part due to the fact that President Donald Trump recently halted all funding to the WHO from the US. He accused the organization of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

This implies, in my opinion, that they were covering up the spread based on the fact they (the WHO) would somehow profit, financially and politically from the pandemic.

Wikileaks recently posted about the WHO on their social media accounts, and they did so in the form of confidential documents they released nearly a decade ago highlighting the influence that big pharmaceutical companies have over the WHO. As Wikileaks states,

The compilation of documents shows the influence of “Big Pharma” on the policy making decisions of the WHO, the UN body safeguarding public health. These confidential documents were obtained by the drug industry before their public release to WHO member states.

The document also illustrates that the WHO expert group was highly responsive to industry lobbying — a result that public health groups had feared since early 2009, when the expert group met with the industry, but refused to meet with public health groups known to be industry critics. The likely audience for these documents include countries, public health policy makers, civil society, industry, academia, media, patients and the general public. (source)

If you a want to read the documents, you can access them here.

The relationship between the WHO and pharmaceutical companies isn’t really highlighted in the mainstream at all, and therefore it’s off the radar and not on the minds of the masses. We see the same type of thing when it comes to ‘big pharma’ and its relationship between our federal health regulatory agencies.

Despite the fact that these relationships and examples of corruption aren’t highlighted by mainstream media, they are and have been highlighted for many years.

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.” – Arnold Seymour Relman (1923-2014), Harvard professor of medicine and former Editor-in-Chief of The New England Medical Journal (source)

When it comes to the United States in general, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a man who has been doing a lot of work in this area for his entire life, explains:

“The pharmaceutical companies have been able to purchase congress. They’re the largest lobbying entity in Washington D.C.. They have more lobbyists in Washington D.C. than there are congressman and senators combined. They give twice to congress what the next largest lobbying entity is, which is oil and gas…

“Imagine the power they exercise over both republicans and democrats. They’ve captured them (our regulatory agencies) and turned them into sock puppets. They’ve compromised the press… and they destroy the publications that publish real science.” (Source)

What’s also interesting is that a few days ago, Vimeo deleted “trustWHO”, a film directed by Lilian Franck. Vimeo stated that they do not support “Videos that depict or encourage self-harm, falsely claim that mass tragedies are hoaxes, or perpetuate false or misleading claims about vaccine safety.”

According to the filmmakers, the claim from Vimeo is “Both misleading and false. “trustWHO” has been thoroughly researched for 7 years; it has been fact-checked and approved by lawyers, experts in the medical field and even by key executives of the WHO itself.

The documentary simply investigated how efficiency and transparency of the WHO are undermined by both corporate influences and a lack of public funding. It is a journalistic investigation based on facts and far from what Vimeo makes it out to be. This is our full statement on the matter, presented by Robert Cibis (Filmmaker, Co-author and producer of “trust WHO”).

This highlights what’s going on in our world today, the powerful presence of a digital Orwellian “fact checker” that’s going around the internet and social media deleting any evidence that threatens corporate, political, financial or elitist interests, or information that simply highlights the corruption within agencies that have been tasked to safeguard us.

It’s not about the truth, there is no fact checking, the elimination of content from various platforms, like Vimeo, Youtube, Facebook and more is being done so in an immoral and unethical manner. These ‘fact-checking’ organizations are simply claiming certain information is false, again, despite how much evidence is presented.

Even opinions of experts in various fields are being flagged as ‘fake news.’ These fact checkers rarely reply to inquiries, or allow you the opportunity to plead your case. They simply punish your organization if you do not comply with their requirements.

We are currently experiencing this as well here at Collective Evolution, and have been for quite some time.

The more that sound information is censored, the more it’s simply going to contribute to the awakening of more people, and more people are going to seek out that censored information and evaluate it for themselves.

Below is a message from Oval Media, producers of Trust WHO. In the video you can see a snippet of the documentary. It features a number of scientists and doctors, and former officials from within the World Health Organization.

If you’re interested in watching the full version, you can support them and do so here while it’s still up. They are also currently fundraising for a documentary they would like to produce on the current COVID-19 pandemic. You can contribute here and find out more about that if interested.

Source: Collective-evolution.com