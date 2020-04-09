Who Suggests Kidnapping Your Children To Fight Coronavirus

Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Program encourages tyrannical police state

Last week, the Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program suggested forcibly removing members of a household who test positive for COVID-19.

The director, Dr. Micheal Ryan, said, “In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that’s actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household, at family level. In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units.”

Continuing, Dr. Ryan stated, “Now, we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner.”

Watch:

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson covered the disturbing video clip, saying, “Just so you know, we’re coming to your house, seizing your children and ‘isolating’ them in a safe and dignified manner, whatever that means.”

“Now, that’s not something under normal circumstances, officials casually drop during briefings,” he continued. “It is the kind of statement that might trigger violence. People don’t respond well when you threaten to take their kids.”

Tucker added, “But Ryan said it like it was no big deal, and that’s how the media treated it. His threat didn’t make headlines in any of the major newspapers in this country. That’s the kind of moment we’re in.”

Watch:

This is why so many Americans are standing up to globalism.

A group of foreigners is telling us that we or our families could soon be hauled out of our homes at gunpoint in the name of public safety.

President Trump is going after WHO, tweeting Tuesday that the organization “really blew it.”

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

POTUS explained how the “China centric” globalist group advised him to keep America’s borders open to China at the beginning of the outbreak.

“Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” he asked.

By Kelen McBreen, Guest writer