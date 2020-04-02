What If Preventing Coronavirus Was As Simple As Taking Zinc?

It’s now looking increasingly clear that zinc may truly be the “silver bullet” for stopping coronavirus infections and ending this global pandemic.

This mineral is incredibly affordable, safe and widely available, yet no one in government or media is recommending that people take zinc , since it can’t generate the billions in profits found in prescription drugs and vaccines.

This article isn’t a self-serving promotion, by the way. We don’t have any zinc products to sell. Rather, this article is about helping save lives using nutritional solutions that are available right now.

While nothing is yet clinically proven to cure coronavirus — although chloroquine seems promising in several small trials — zinc now appears to be the most promising nutritional substance that could help end this global pandemic and get people back to work so that the economic collapse can be halted.

Chloroquine works hand in hand with zinc, driving zinc into cells

The combination of chloroquine and zinc appears to be especially potent.

A study published in PLoS ONE is entitled, “ Chloroquine is a Zinc Ionophore ,” and it describes how chloroquine drives zinc into cancer cells, making those cells highly vulnerable to apoptosis (cell death of cancer cells). From the study:

Chloroquine enhanced zinc uptake by A2780 cells in a concentration-dependent manner, as assayed using a fluorescent zinc probe. This enhancement was attenuated by TPEN, a high affinity metal-binding compound, indicating the specificity of the zinc uptake.

Although that study was focused on cancer cells, we also know that zinc blocks coronavirus RNA polymerase activity, which is what the coronavirus uses to replicate.

From the abstract of that study:

Increasing the intracellular Zn(2+) concentration with zinc-ionophores like pyrithione (PT) can efficiently impair the replication of a variety of RNA viruses, including poliovirus and influenza virus.

For some viruses this effect has been attributed to interference with viral polyprotein processing. In this study we demonstrate that the combination of Zn(2+) and PT at low concentrations (2 µM Zn(2+) and 2 µM PT) inhibits the replication of SARS-coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and equine arteritis virus (EAV) in cell culture.

More specifically, Zn(2+) was found to block the initiation step of EAV RNA synthesis, whereas in the case of the SARS-CoV RdRp elongation was inhibited and template binding reduced.

By chelating Zn(2+) with MgEDTA, the inhibitory effect of the divalent cation could be reversed, which provides a novel experimental tool for in vitro studies of the molecular details of nidovirus replication and transcription.

So we know that chloroquine + zinc drives the zinc into cells, blocking coronavirus replication. This is published science, not just a random theory.

It is very likely, in our estimation, that most of the people dying from coronavirus are zinc deficient. We need to be testing the zinc levels in blood serum of coronavirus patients so we can gather all relevant data and confirm this pattern.

Symptoms of coronavirus infections almost perfectly mirror symptoms of zinc deficiency

Writing for LewRockwell.com, Bill Sardi writes that all the most prominent signs of COVID-19 almost perfectly mirror symptoms of zinc deficiency.

From his article:

…[M]odern medicine is so steeped in its pharmacy of prescription drugs, with its blinders toward nutritional medicine, that it can’t see the obvious evidences of a trace mineral deficiency that results in the same signs and symptoms produced by COVID-19 coronavirus.

He publishes this list of COVID-19 symptoms vs. symptoms of zinc deficiency

He further writes:

Dr. James Robb, a pathologist who performed early experiments with coronaviruses back in the 1970s, claims that zinc lozenges are the “ silver bullet against coronavirus .”

In summary, it looks like zinc might be the single most important preventive measure, possibly in combination with chloroquine, to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and get the economies of the world back to work.

And that’s why the tech giants (Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc.) as well as the corporate-run media will continue to censor all truth about zinc and chloroquine, because they actively hope to spread this pandemic and collapse the global economy.

The best forms of zinc to consume as a dietary supplement are zinc gluconate, picolinate and acetate, by the way. Avoid zinc oxide, as it’s almost impossible to absorb.

Beyond manufacturing medical masks and ventilators, we believe President Trump should order emergency production of zinc supplementation , making it widely available (perhaps at zero cost) to the entire population.

This could substantially slow the spread of the virus and potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives in the USA alone.