So many of you asked us to create a short educational clip for why masks are so important, so that you can get others onboard this movement.

That was a GREAT idea!

Because the most effective single step each of us can take right now to beat COVID-19 is to start wearing a mask.

It’s cheap. It’s easy. And if we all do it, it will give us a HUGE advantage in the fight against this pandemic.

Wearing one does the following:

1. greatly reduces the particles a sick person can spread

2. prevents you from touching your mouth and nose, by far the most common way we can get infected

3. substantially increases your odds of having a mild case, should you get infected

If we all wear masks: I protect you, and you protect me. It just makes so much sense.

So you asked; and we’ve answered by creating this short, shareable video:

Sources: PeakProsperity.com; YouTube.com