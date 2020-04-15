Scientist Predicts Second Wave of COVID-19 Because ‘Social Distancing’ Has Prevented ‘Herd Immunity’

Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, PhD, ScD, headed the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology & Research Design at Rockefeller University for 20 years, he recently put out a paper & gave an interview explaining the potential dangers of “social distancing.”

According to the data he’s collected, despite the fact that the claim that China and South Korea have successfully controlled the epidemic with lockdown and social distancing seems to be rampant, in China the epidemic peaked on February 1st to February 5th but the schools were not closed and severe lockdown measures were not put in place until February the 20th.

That was two weeks later, in South Korea according to the data collected by Wittkowski, we have a similar pattern.

In the interview below, he goes into much more detail, answers many questions and touches upon multiple issues, and he also emphasizes that in the United States and in other countries, there will most likely be a ‘second wave’ of this new coronavirus because of social distancing and lockdown.

In the interview he says letting younger people out and keeping everything normal will help the elderly. He says some safety measures should be put in place for the elderly but what we are doing right now, according to him, is more dangerous for the elderly.

If we had herd immunity now, there couldn’t be a second wave in autumn…If we had herd immunity, we wouldn’t have a second wave. However, if we prevented herd immunity from developing, it is almost guaranteed that we have a second wave as soon as either we stop the social distancing or the climate changes with winter coming or something like that.

I recently published an article about this interview but it’s a lot longer of a read. I wanted to presented it again and condense it for those who’d like to watch the full interview and have not yet come across it yet. So my apologies if you’ve already read and seen the interview from my previous article.

