An Experience with Satanic Attachments and How to Clear Them Out

I am a health intuitive, only with an education! It’s not enough to know what you have, you must also know how to fix the problems that you find. I receive messages from my higher self and spirit.

Last summer, I received an important message regarding a child trafficking ring. I could actually see the ringleaders, as well as the children and where they were being kept and sold. I must report this, I thought.

This must be stopped!

Writing an anonymous letter to several officials, as well as daily prayer regarding the issue seemed to work, and over a month’s time, I was getting that this particular crime had been stopped. It was then that my troubles first started.

I began to have visitations of a satanic entity, who told me that I needed to now be punished for stopping this child trafficking ring. I would 1st feel a chill… and then a heaviness… like someone sitting on my head!

I later realized that the migraine headaches that I now was experiancing, were caused by this entity, sucking the energy from my pituitary and hypothalamus in the brain. Most of this happened at night, with me feeling totally drained by the next morning. He then started draining my other chakra sites as well.

Mostly heart and adrenal. Because I am an expert at detox and rejuvenation, I was able to take herbs and glandular formulas to regenerate those tissues, but, what would the average man on the street do after these attacks?

Someone who did not know rejuvenation techniques would truly suffer! Things really became difficult, when I started receiving a message that this entity wanted to kill me. I also have to report that my sleep was disturbed over these months, sometimes only getting an hour or two of sleep per night.

I later realized that the entity had created portals over the areas where I worked or slept within the house, to drain my energy.

So let me tell you what I did to resolve these issues, in the hopes that someone out there is also suffering and needs help.

I was very fortunate that I lived near a Catholic church, who believed me regarding these issues and earnestly wanted to help me with the attacks. The priest there actually visited my home with holy water and said prayers in every room. I started to attend church every day and say prayers several times thruout the day.

When I said the prayers, the entity would lift off me, while I said them… but then re attach afterward. Through the church I learned of Archangel Michael and also started saying prayers for his assistance.

It wasnt long before my prayers were answered. Archangel Michael would come within several minutes and banish the entity.

Unfortunately, the satanic entity would come back and I would have to call Michael many times a day.

I started having the spirit of Mother Mary come to me several times a week, which would cause tears to stream down my face for no reason.

Things continued on like this for many weeks… until I was given information by spirit that I should purchase a lead shield and hat like the xray technicians use, since the entity could not penetrate the lead shield.

This worked remarkably well, and I found that if was wearing shield, no energy could be drained.

I started to wear it while in the house constantly and the hat, even when outside the home.

I am regretful to say that the entity is still with me..but now not causing the migraines or the energy drains of the past.

I still say the rosary once a day, the Archangel Michael protection prayer, and from Ephesians 6, the Armor of God prayer, which goes like this:

“Finally, Be strong in the lord and in his power. Put on the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

“For our struggle is not against enemies of flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in heavenly places.

“Therefore take up the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to withstand on that evil day, and having done everything to stand firm. fasten the belt of truth around your waist, and put on the breastplate of righteousness.

“With all of these, take the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the spirit. which is the word of God. Pray in the spirit at all times.”

By The Spiritual Warrior, HumansAreFree.com