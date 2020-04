In a matter of just weeks, 22 million Americans have been thrown out of work by politicians. So many small businesses and livelihoods have been destroyed by political decisions.

A federal government that has blown trillions on endless wars, and that has promised trillions in welfare, looks to The Federal Reserve to counterfeit trillions of dollars to bail everyone out.

Overwhelming government interference in our lives, and The Fed that enables it, are both doomed to fail.

