Renowned German Pulmonologist Questions Coronavirus Measures

Obviously, like everyone else out there, I myself am definitely an advocate of the “safety first” rule when it comes to situations like the one we’re currently facing with the new coronavirus. This doesn’t mean that we cannot question what’s going on, and the day we stop questioning what’s happening is and will be a sad day.

Experts in the field of medicine are starting to come out making some very interesting points. Why is their opinion blocked and censored all the time? What’s going on here?

It’s not off the cuff to conclude “that the problem of SARS-CoV-2 is probably being overestimated” (SARS-CoV-2: fear versus data), especially when we compare it to already existing circulating coronaviruses that infect millions of people every single year, and ones that can have a high fatality rate in the elderly.

Below is a video of Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, is an internist, pulmonologist, social doctor, doctor of hygiene and environmental medicine and was for many years head of a health department.

From 1994 to 2009 he was a Member of Parliament for the SPD in the Bundestag and their initiator and spokesman of the Enquetekommission Ethics and Law of Modern Medicine.

He was also Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.

Now he works as a university teacher in Berlin and Flensburg and on a voluntary basis as a board member at Transparency International Germany. (source)

What he say’s is interesting, given his expertise in the field of viruses and medicine, it really makes you think about some things, and there’s nothing wrong with thinking.

Related: 12 Medical Experts Questioning The Coronavirus Panic

Renowned Microbiology Specialist On Why He Believes Coronavirus Measures Are “Draconian”:

Source: Collective-evolution.com (excerpts)