Jesuit Freemason Pope Francis
Pope Francis Preached A ‘Universal Basic Income’ To Spread ‘Benefits Of Globalization’ On Easter Sunday

If you think that someone who calls themselves ‘holy father’ and the ‘vicar of christ’ would be excited to preach about Jesus on Easter morning, you’d be wrong.

“This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage which would acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks you carry out,” pope Francis wrote.

“It would ensure and concretely achieve the ideal, at once so human and so Christian, of no worker without rights.”

The pope also said that some low-income workers “have been excluded from the benefits of globalization.”

Source: Nowtheendbegins.com

