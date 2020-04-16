Plandemic? Fauci in 2017: ‘There Will Be A Surprise Outbreak’

While speaking at a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University in 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that President Trump will be faced with a surprise disease outbreak during his time in office.

“At pandemic preparedness event at Georgetown University in 2017, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), contended that the then-recently-elected president will face “challenges that their predecessors were faced with” concerning infectious diseases.”

“If there’s one message that I want to leave with you today… is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said during the speech.

“Both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak,” he added.

Source: ConservativeMedia.com