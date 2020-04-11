MSM Conducts ‘War Games’ to ‘Confuse the Public’: Tons Of Studies Suggest 5G Causes Adverse Effects In Humans, Animals And Insects

A recent trend in mainstream press is exposing just how moronic or paid-off most journalists are by the telecom industry, with many falsely claiming there are no scientific studies that suggest 5G is dangerous. Allow me to enlighten you.

Take a seat, grab your pen and notepad prepare to get schooled on how to research past scientific studies presstitutes.

All over the internet are now false claims defending 5G thanks to many netizens pushing unverified evidence-less based claims that COVID-19 is only just the effects/affects of the 5G networks, while others are burning down mast towers throughout Europe.

The Guardian, (which claims to be independent and not mainstream press) recently published a smear piece against celebrities including MIA and Woody Harrelson who are worried about 5G technology. They even failed to cite the study that Harrelson mentioned and only expressed was “interesting” in an Instagram post that has since been censored and removed.

That study by Dr. Martin Pall, a Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University, is entitled: “Role of 5G in the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan China,” which presents the theory that the suppression of the immune system by exposure to 5G towers could weaken the body and increase the detrimental effects of COVID-19. Dr. Pall concludes:

“It is my opinion, therefore, that 5G radiation is greatly stimulating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and also the major cause of death, pneumonia and therefore, an important public health measure would be to shut down the 5G antennae.”

Pall specifically notes he isn’t saying 5G is solely responsible for the virus; instead, he expresses whether the radiation could be making things worse.

“The question that is being raised here is not whether 5G is responsible for the virus, but rather whether 5G radiation, acting via VGCC activation may be exacerbating the viral replication or the spread or lethality of the disease.”

Despite this, MSM is spinning Harrelson’s link to this study as him saying COVID-19 doesn’t exist by not posting this research. Pall previously published a study called “5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health.”

The BBC also followed with an article against David Icke who appears to be claiming that COVID-19 is a hoax and is directly connected to the effects/affects we are seeing are from the 5G towers.

This writer highly disagrees with that position and sides with ZeroHedge who posted a job listing from the Wuhan Virology Lab talking about SARS and bats as well as Czech Dr. Sona Pekova who is also working on the tests for the virus and stated that it’s likely an escaped lab experiment due to the modified proteins. But I respect Icke’s right to state his opinion/theory.

As a result of the BBC’s article, at least in part, YouTube has banned all discussions about 5G potentially further affecting COVID-19 victims — technology, which in the words of Scientific American last year, “we have no reason to believe is safe.”

Now, while it is true that there is no proof that COVID-19 victims themselves are being affected by 5G (due to no studies on the subject), there is evidence that 5G affects the environment, animals and humans.

In essence, what outlets like the Guardian, BBC and others are pushing is biased and misleading propagandized reporting which fails to note that over 300 scientists and doctors want to halt the 5G roll out due to fears of potential underlying health issues, or the studies this author will cite throughout this article.

Starting out stating “there are no studies suggesting 5G could be harmful” is a massive pile of bull dung lie and it’s comparable to scientist Sir Richard Doll saying “Agent Orange doesn’t cause cancer,” defending the chemical industry while being paid for 20 years and “journalists” reporting that as truth, ignoring conflicting studies.

Because science does exist which cites potential dangers, noting that more research is needed to determine the extent of current or future damage to humans, animals and even existing systems like — meteorological satellites which will likely be disrupted according to meteorologists.

In fact, a study is about to be published by Elsevier’s Toxicology Letters in May which “presents evidence that the nascent 5G mobile networking technology will affect not only the skin and eyes, as commonly believed, but will have adverse systemic effects as well,” according to the abstract on Science Direct.

The joint research is conducted by researchers from the school of Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia, United States, Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism, McGill University, Canada, Molecular Pharmacology, Einstein Center of Toxicology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, United States, Laboratory of Toxicology, Medical School, University of Crete, Voutes, 71409 Heraklion, Crete, Greece and Department of Analytical, Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Pharmacognosy, Sechenov University, 119991 Moscow, Russia. One of the study’s authors Ronald N. Kostoff, Ph.D’s papers can be read here entitled: “THE LARGEST UNETHICAL MEDICAL EXPERIMENT IN HUMAN HISTORY.”

Additional previously published research has shown mounting evidence of environmental and public health hazards of wireless radiation from 5G. Meanwhile, the U.S. is moving ahead with its own deployment nationwide of over 800,000 antenna installations according to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Speaking of the FCC, when the agency wasn’t fully compromised as stated by Harvard Ethics, they published a detailed PDF from Electric Sense on the dangers of 5G in 2018 entitled: “The Dangers Of 5G – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned.”

So far in the U.S. only a few lawmakers have requested safety documentation on the new technology while majority have remained silent, those are — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Reps. Anna G. Eshoo, Thomas Suozzi, Daniel Lipinsky, Andy Kim and Peter A. DeFazio have all requested safety documentation, IB Times recently reported.

The IB Times further highlights the dangers ignored by mainstream press and “well placed articles debunking claims” with Dr. Devra Davis the President of ehtrust.org, who also served in the Clinton administration writing the following:

“In 2018, the U.S. gold standard National Toxicology Program (NTP) confirmed “clear evidence” that cellphone radiation caused heart tumors in rats as well as DNA damage. Within days of the report’s release, well-placed articles appeared debunking the findings.

“Bizarrely, this $30 million government study, as well as others linking phone radiation with tumor promotion, memory and behavioral changes do not appear on EPA, and CDC website pages that purport to summarize the latest research on the issue. The FDA now states they “do not agree” with the NTP cancer conclusions, and they “believe the existing safety limits for cell phones remain acceptable for protecting the public health.”

Davis continues writing:

“The government’s ace testing program concludes that cellphone radiation causes cancer and the FDA says they disagree? In fact, the NTP study is not the only one pinpointing human health risks from phone radiation. Israeli scientists have reported that 5G frequencies resonate with human sweat ducts effectively sending signals more intensely into and throughout the body.

“Why does the Cleveland Clinic advise men who wish to father healthy children to keep phones off their bodies to avoid damage to their reproductive organs? Is it really possible that high-intensity magnetic fields and millimeter waves can have many different therapeutic uses in medicine to stimulate cell growth and repair for more than half a century, yet there are no negative effects?”

Davis notes a memo in her report called “war games” which upon further research exposes the telecom industry’s agenda to “confuse the public” about the science that older cell phone radiation signals could damage DNA.

The detailed directive was sent by Motorola to media advisors in 1994 expressing for them to “war game the science” as a media strategy. In 2018, further lab studies were conducted linking cell phone radiation to cancer in rats, although skeptics blew off the claims, Alternet reported.

The researchers found that “prolonged exposure to even very low levels of RF radiation, perhaps by mechanisms other than heating that remain unknown, makes rats uniquely prone to a rare tumor called a schwannoma, which affects a type of neuron (or nerve cell) called a Schwann cell,” Scientific American reported.

That same year, an analysis of 97 studies by the EU-funded review organization EKLIPSE concluded that electromagnetic radiation is a potential credible risk to insects and birds magnetic orientation, and even plant life is affected, noting that “environmentalists warned the 5G roll out could cause greater harm”, The Telegraph reported.

Further studies show that exposure to millimeter waves or electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) significantly affect the behavior and physiology of bees, even reducing their honey production. This is due to bees absorbing the higher frequencies of 5G much more intensely; as a result, the future of agriculture could also be affected if the tech is rolled out. Another recent study showed that insects exposed to 5G radiation experienced an increase in their body temperature, which the authors noted this didn’t happen with 4G or WiFi.

“Studies have shown that the frequencies used by 5G increase the body temperature of insects. This phenomenon was not observed with 4G or WiFi.”

It’s not just bugs, the damage goes well beyond, as there is abundant evidence of harm to wildlife and laboratory animals, including: Birds, Frogs, Mammals, Mice, Rats, and even Trees.

For humans, 5G microwave radiation is known to affect the brain, impacts of EMFs on the immune system and damage to cells, as well as skin and numerous other health problems.

Two studies have previously demonstrated that 5G is absorbed by the human skin, and is likely to adversely affect the body’s sweat glands and stress levels.

In a recent interview with Euronews, Dariusz Leszczynski, an expert in molecular biology and Adjunct Professor at the University of Helsinki, Finland said:

The assurances of safety concerning 5G-emitted radiation are based solely on the assumption that low amounts of radiation are safe, not on biomedical research. Specifically, the question mark lies over the effects of millimetre waves, also known as extremely high frequency, that 5G will tap into. We don’t know what they will mean in practice for our immune systems.

High-frequency waves only penetrate a few millimetres into the body and this is being used as a ‘no worries’ card by industries — but our skin is the biggest organ in the body and is linked to numerous things including immune response.

As Activist Post previously reported, CNN noted the dangers of EMF waves as early as 1985. Of course it’s the level of GHZ that these frequencies are using that matters.

BN Frank wrote:

Research has determined that exposure to ALL sources of microwave radiation – including 5G, Bluetooth, cell phone radiation and WiFi – can disrupt the blood brain barrier, cause it to leak, and kill brain cells (see 1, 2) AS WELL AS cause all kinds of undesirable symptoms and health issues (see 1, 2, 3) AND increase cancer risk (see 1, 2).

If we aren’t allowed to freely think and have a democratic debate about an unknown technology without the censorship of the technocratic society, don’t be surprised if burning cell towers turns to way worse.

The restriction of free-flowing information and a dangerous push for an unknown technology that has many worried about its implications being jammed down our collective consciousness for acceptance, that a growing consortium of scientists and doctors have warned world leaders since at least 2015 could cause all sorts of health problems, is not only Orwellian — it’s down right criminal since they have conflicts of interest in its success.

In other words, the technocracy is deciding profits over our health concerns; and as Ronald N. Kostoff points out, it is all being okay-ed by governments worldwide with the exception of a few.

In 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reviewed the published literature and categorized RFR as a “possible” (Group 2B) human carcinogen according to a study published last year entitled: “Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices.”

Scientists followed up on that classification by IARC in 2018, expressing that, based on evidence reviewed, it is their opinion that “IARC’s current categorization of RFR as a possible human carcinogen (Group 2B) should be upgraded to Carcinogenic to Humans (Group 1).”

Further, you have to wonder why the hell mainstream media “journalists” and “fact checkers” have been reporting the lie that there is no evidence that 5G causes health issues all this time for years expressing that its a crackpot theory? Maybe it’s because of their dependence on the telecom industry for ad revenue? Shut the f*ck up!