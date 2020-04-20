MICROSOFT PATENT FILING FOR BUYING AND SELLING BITCOIN: Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server.

A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user.

The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.

Microsoft who funds ID2020 files patent for the buying and selling of bitcoin cryptocurrency that works by a device attached to the human body that interacts with a computer network system.

Bill Gates may have legally separated himself from Microsoft, but since both entities are engaged in exactly the same mission, a separation of purpose certainly has not taken place.

While Bill Gates has been pounding the pavement, telling people that a global vaccine for everyone on earth will take place within 18 months, his old company Microsoft has created a device that interacts with the pulse, temperature and brain waves of the human body in order to engage in the buying and selling of cryptocurrency. Now let’s see, where else have I seen that talked about before?

Oh, right, here it is:

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

What is the biblical definition of the Mark of the Beast? According to Revelation 13, it is a device that goes in the human body in the back of the right hand or in the forehead, for the purpose of buying and selling. Whatever form the final Mark takes, that’s exactly what it will do from a functional, literal perspective.

Bill Gates and Microsoft are spending billions in order to 1). inject everyone one earth with some kind of a ‘vaccination’ shot, 2). create a device for buying and selling currency that’s run on the human body as it’s battery, and 3). attach both those things to a digital identification from ID2020 whom they also fund. Please note that zero amount of what is said within this paragraph is speculation of any kind, click the links, it’s happening now.

FUN FACT: The publication number of this Microsoft patent is #0 6 0 6 0 6

So where does that leave us? A poet once said, ‘when someone shows you who they are, believe them’. Bill Gates has shown us who he is, Microsoft has shown us who they are. The only question is, do you believe them? I sure do.

Microsoft Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data

This is the patent information for the Microsoft device to buy and sell cryptocurrency using the human body, enjoy!

