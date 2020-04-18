How The 'virus' Hysteria Is Being Used For Orwellian Surveillance
Big BrotherBill GatesNWOVaccinesVideos

How the ‘Virus’ Hysteria is Being Used for Orwellian Surveillance

I have also included the top comments:

Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.49.57

Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.54.32

Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.54.32

Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.53.57 Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.53.14 Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.52.30 Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.52.00 Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.51.32 Screenshot 2020 04 17 At 11.50.35

Bill Gates' Vaccine Crime Record: 496,000 Paralyzed Children in India and More Previous post

Related Articles

Bill Gates' Vaccine Crime Record
Bill GatesDepopulationVaccines

Bill Gates’ Vaccine Crime Record: 496,000 Paralyzed Children in India and More

President Trump Bill Gates
Bill GatesControlCoronavirusNWO

Who is Controlling the U.S. Response to COVID-19: The White House or Bill Gates?

Certificates Of Vaccination Coronavirus
CoronavirusNWOPolice State

Immunity Certificates: A Load of Nonsense and a Covert Op

Jesuit Freemason Pope Francis
NWOReligionThe Vatican

Pope Francis Preached A ‘Universal Basic Income’ To Spread ‘Benefits Of Globalization’ On Easter Sunday