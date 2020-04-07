Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance

We are in the middle of the worst global health pandemic of our lives according to the Media, the Government and the United Nations. We are witnessing an unprecedented global lockdown in response to the Coronavirus outbreak known as COVID19.

The global population living in Western countries have been taught for more than a generation to live in a constant state of fear ever since 9/11.

We have been encouraged to sacrifice our liberty for a false sense of security, being conditioned more and more each day to rely on the state for protection, and now many of us find ourselves relying on the state to pay our bills.

Despite the government’s budget and deficit continuing to grow exponentially every day… some are beginning to see that there may be more to the official story than what we are led to believe.

The very few may have seen this coming and are waiting for the next phase of what very well could be another step closer to global governance.

The very men and women, the exact same individuals and government agencies, in addition to global institutions who stand to benefit the most, are the ones calling the shots.

Welcome to COVID-1984 and the official rollout of the New World Order:

Question: Who The Hell Is Bill Gates And Who Gave Him So Much Power Over The People?

Source: YouTube.com