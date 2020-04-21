Fact Checking The Fact Checkers Bill Gates, Id2020 And Vaccine Microchips
Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine Microchips

Today we are going to fact check the fact checkers regarding many online reports that bill gates wants to implant microchips in people using vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

In this report we are going to focus on two articles that were published which claim to be the arbiters of truth, in these confusing times.

So, Is the claim that Bill Gates wants to inject you with a vaccine that contains a microchip to track who has and has not been vaccinated true? Watch the report below and decide for yourself!

Also read: Microsoft Funds ID2020 And Files Patent for Device Attached to the Human Body For Buying And Selling Bitcoin

Source: YouTube.com

Anthony Fauci’s NIAID Gave $3.7 Million Grant to Wuhan Lab at Center of Coronavirus Outbreak Previous post

