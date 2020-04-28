Two Emergency Medicine Doctors On Why Quarantine ‘Just Doesn’t Make Sense’

A few days ago, Dr. Dan Erickson (former emergency-room physician) and Dr. Artin Massihi (emergency medicine specialist affiliated with multiple hospitals) of Accelerated Urgent Care held a press conference explaining their belief that, based on the science and the data they have personally aggregated as physicians over the past couple of months, the current quarantine and isolation measures that’ve been put into place around the world don’t make any sense at all, at least to them.

Both of them combined have more than 40 years of experience in the field.

In the interview below, the doctors explain their belief that not only does sheltering in place not make any sense if one wants to protect themselves from COVID, but also why sheltering in place may play a part in prolonging the disease instead of killing it.

Furthermore, they explain how some doctors are being “pressured” into listing deaths as a COVID death when in actuality, it’s not a COVID death. This is something that has not only been expressed by them, but by multiple experts within the field. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, recently stated that, even if it’s clear one died of an alternative cause, their death will still be marked as a COVID death. (source)

Several doctors and professors have expressed this point, you can see more examples and read more in depth about the idea that COVID deaths are being exaggerated, here.

“But ER doctors now, my friends that I talk to say, “you know it’s interesting, when I’m writing up my death report I’m being pressured to add COVID.” Why is that? Why are we being pressured to add COVID? To maybe increase the numbers and make it look a little bit worse than it is? I think so.” – Erickson

Why Make Things Worse?

One has to ask themselves:

The doctors also explain how multiple sets of data are making it quite clear that COVID-19 also has a much higher infection rate, driving the infection mortality rate way down into the same ballpark as seasonal influenza.

I recently wrote about USC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who just released early results from an ongoing study they are conducting on COVID-19.

They determined, based on their data, that the infection rate in LA is in the same range as the flu, and so did another recent study from Stanford University. You can find links to that information within that article I published a few days ago.

The two doctors go into more details in the interview below, and answer a lot of questions about why they believe that the current lockdown measures, fear and hysteria make no sense. They also share why they feel COVID-19 is not as dangerous as it has been made it out to be. They also suggest isolating sick, elderly and immune deficient people, while lifting measures on all other people is the best idea moving forward.

This thought was also recently expressed Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, PhD, ScD, who headed the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology & Research Design at Rockefeller University for 20 years.

He suggested that no lockdown measures, while isolating the sick and elderly, would help create herd immunity and kill the virus faster. You can read more about that and watch an interview with him, here.

What is the purpose of sharing this information?

It’s to spark critical questioning, to not simply accept what we are constantly told in light of new information and evidence. To let you know that it’s OK to question what we are being told by federal health regulatory agencies.

There are a number of events and examples that continue to contribute the lack of trust the general public is showing towards these agencies as well as mainstream media networks. Our right to share information and opinions should never be shut down.

Today, there is an Orwellian type of ‘fact-checker’ that’s been tasked with this job, which is only serving the collective and encourages them to ask, what’s really going on here?

By Arjun Walia, Guest writer