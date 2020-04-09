COVID-19 Fails Koch’s Postulates, Hence It Cannot Be Proven Scientifically

German scientist Robert Koch (Heinrich Hermann Robert Koch, 1843-1910) made great contributions to the field of microbiology. He is considered to be one of the founders of the field of modern bacteriology. He identified the specific causative agents of TB (tuberculosis), cholera and anthrax.

For his work on TB, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1905 in Physiology or Medicine. Koch established 4 criteria to identify the causative agent of a particular disease.

These criteria have become a gold standard for determining the existence of an infectious agent and for isolating and verifiying what is causing a disease. The criteria are a set of conditions known as Koch’s postulates.

They are:

The microorganism must be identified in all individuals affected by the disease, but not in healthy individuals. The microorganism can be isolated from the diseased individual and grown in culture. When introduced into a healthy individual, the cultured microorganism must cause disease. The microorganism must then be re-isolated from the experimental host, and found to be identical to the original microorganism.

Firstly, the coronavirus SARS-CoV2 (allegedly causing the disease COVID-19) has not been shown to be present only in sick people, but also in the healthy ones. There are countless cases of people having this virus with mild, minor or zero symptoms.

Recently Iceland tested a relatively large percentage of its population (around 5,000 people out of 364,000) and found that 0.86% (close to 1%) of Icelanders had the coronavirus. The symptoms? Little or none:

“Importantly, approximately half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are non-symptomatic, according to Gudnason as reported by BuzzFeed. The other half is mostly showing “very moderate cold-like symptoms.””



Secondly, the virus has never been isolated – which must be done with proper equipment such as electron microscopes and which cannot be achieved through CT scans (as the Chinese were using) and the flawed PCR test (more on this below).

The January 24th 2020 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine entitled A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019 describes how the scientists arrived at the idea of COVID-19: they took lung fluid samples and extracted RNA from them using the PCR test. It admits that the coronavirus failed Koch’s postulates:

“Further development of accurate and rapid methods to identify unknown respiratory pathogens is still needed … our study does not fulfill Koch’s postulates.”

This means that COVID-19 cannot be prove scientifically. Which raises the very important question: is it a made-up virus?

Are RNA Samples and a Genetic Sequence Proof of a New Coronavirus?

David Crowe doesn’t believe there is even sufficient evidence to justify calling this a new virus, let alone a pandemic.

In his paper Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, he writes:

“The world is suffering from a massive delusion based on the belief that a test for RNA is a test for a deadly new virus … If the virus exists, then it should be possible to purify viral particles. From these particles RNA can be extracted and should match the RNA used in this test.

“Until this is done it is possible that the RNA comes from another source, which could be the cells of the patient, bacteria, fungi, etc. There might be an association with elevated levels of this RNA and illness, but that is not proof that the RNA is from a virus. Without purification and characterization of virus particles, it cannot be accepted that an RNA test is proof that a virus is present.

“Definitions of important diseases are surprisingly loose, perhaps embarrassingly so. A couple of symptoms, maybe contact with a previous patient, and a test of unknown accuracy, is all you often need. While the definition of SARS, an earlier coronavirus panic, was self-limiting, the definition of the new coronavirus disease is open-ended, allowing the imaginary epidemic to grow.

“Putting aside the existence of the virus, if the coronavirus test has a problem with false positives (as all biological tests do) then testing an uninfected population will produce only false-positive tests, and the definition of the disease will allow the epidemic to go on forever.

“This strange new disease, officially named COVID-19, has none of its own symptoms. Fever and cough, previously blamed on uncountable viruses and bacteria, as well as environmental contaminants, are most common, as well as abnormal lung images, despite those being found in healthy people.”

He concludes:

“The coronavirus panic is just that, an irrational panic, based on an unproven RNA test, that has never been connected to a virus. And which won’t be connected to a virus unless the virus is purified. Furthermore, even if the test can detect a novel virus the presence of a virus is not proof that it is the cause of the severe symptoms that some people who test positive experience (but not all who test positive).

“Finally, even if the test can detect a virus, and it is dangerous, we do not know what the rate of false positives is. And even a 1% false positive rate could produce 100,000 false positive results just in a city the size of Wuhan and could mean that a significant fraction of the positive test results being found are false positives.

“The use of powerful drugs because doctors are convinced that they have a particularly potent virus on their hands, especially in older people, with pre-existing health conditions, is likely to lead to many deaths. As with SARS.

“There is very little science happening. There is a rush to explain everything that is happening in a way that does not question the viral paradigm, does not question the meaningfulness of test results, and that promotes the use of untested antiviral drugs.”

Yes, anti-viral drugs (which do a lot of damage to your body), and, more to the point, mandatory vaccinations.

Fake Tests for a Fake Pandemic?

Insiders and whistleblowers such as the one in the article Insider Exposes COVID-19 Coronavirus Scam have revealed how there are coronavirus test kits being distributed which don’t even test for the specific SARS-CoV2 strain! They just test for generic coronavirus (coronavirus is defined as the “common cold” in medical encyclopedias) which of course will produce more false positive (as the NWO agenda dictates).

Meanwhile, the Medical Industry relies on the PCR test which I have exposed in other articles as wholly inadequate. The PCR Test is a surrogate test since it doesn’t actually isolate the virus. The founder of the PCR test Kary Mullins has admitted that you can’t use PCR “to prove infectious etiology or to diagnose an infectious disease.”

Besides, you can manipulate the results PCR will yield by choosing how many cycles (amplifications) to run. For some diseases, if you lower the number of cycles to 35, it can make everyone appear negative, while if you increase them to above 35, it can make everyone appear positive.

We All Have Viruses, All The Time, as Part of our Virome and Immune System

The human body is composed of 6 trillion cells, 60 trillion bacteria and 380 trillion viruses. Just as we have a microbiome of friendly bacteria which forms the basis of our immune system and 2nd brain in our gut, so too do we have a virome (a collection and community of viruses) which play a role in our healing.

Through the ascendency of germ theory over host theory/terrain theory, the mainstream paradigm now teaches that viruses are “bad guys”, infectious agents “out there”, who can invade the body – thus reinforcing the need for Big Pharma drugs and vaccines.

Viruses come from exosomes or tiny particles our bodies produce. They are not infectious agents. The exosome theory states that if cells are poisoned, they produce viruses (secretions) to clean up the toxins.

This is what the plant kingdom does; when a tree has a beetle infestation, it makes a hormonal secretion to tell other trees to defend themselves.

Thus, Operation Coronavirus is not only a fake pandemic, but also a colossal and unprecedented worldwide psy op, based on exploiting our ignorance over the true nature of viruses. What a scam!

By Makia Freeman, Guest writer (excerpts), HumansAreFree.com