Cop Hired After Admitting to Child Rape – Arrested for Running Child Sex Ring

As TFTP reported late last year, a high level Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy — who commanded the SWAT team — and his wife, were indicted on more than 150 felonies for unspeakable crimes against children and animals.

Dennis Perkins, 44, and and his wife Cynthia Perkins, 34, are accused of multiple counts of child rape and the production of child pornography, among other disturbing charges. As if this cop/teacher child rape case couldn’t get any worse, new documents filed on Monday lay out, in graphic detail, even more heinous acts by these disgusting individuals.

WARNING: The details in the story below are exceedingly disturbing and contain extremely graphic descriptions of the alleged crimes.

The new filing, known as a 404(B), was filed Monday, April 20th with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court. It describes incidents in which Dennis Perkins used his position as a cop to film up the skirts and down the shirts of women he would pull over.

It also details over five terabytes of encrypted data containing videos of horrifying acts with children including Cynthia holding down a small child while Dennis raped her.

What’s more, according to the court filings, Dennis Perkins should have never been hired to be a cop because he admitted to heinous crimes before getting the job. As WAFB reports, the new court filing includes a job application from 1998 to the Baton Rouge Police Department where Dennis allegedly admitted to several crimes including prostitution, sex with a minor and drug use.

The BRPD hiring board at that time voted unanimously not to hire Dennis. He was a reserve deputy with LPSO when he applied for that job.

However, he would later go on to be hired to a full time position and rise up through the ranks of the LPSO where he would eventually command the entire SWAT division.

As TFTP reported in October, the Perkins were arrested after a months-long criminal probe headed up by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Then in December, a grand jury indicted Dennis Perkins on 78 felonies and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, on 72 felonies — involving sex acts against children under the age of 13, “two non-consenting adults, various unsuspecting victims by means of ingesting harmful substances and an animal,” according to court filings. The indictment also includes 61 counts of producing child pornography.

Also, according to the Advocate, the pair both face a count of mingling harmful substances, which involves putting harmful substances in food, drink or medicine with intent to hurt someone.

According to the indictment, Perkins is accused of ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were then ingested by unsuspecting victims. Cynthia is accused of giving them to her students.

The couple now faces dozens of other charges after the documents were released on Monday.

As WAFB reported, the filed document attempts to prove other crimes, wrongs and bad acts by the couple. Here is a summary of new allegations outline in the new court filings:

Role-playing with both Dennis and Cynthia taking part and acting out a fantasy of having sex with a child

A note found on Cynthia’s cell phone detailing a sex act that an adult male and female would do, or did, with a child under the age of 13.

Allegations of domestic abuse by Cynthia Perkins upon a child: the filing details that a child told investigators Cynthia Perkins pulled a child “by her hair into a bathroom, slammed her head against the wall, and threw her to the ground.” It went on to say she “then began hitting and slapping her.”

Hundreds of sexual keywords and search terms Dennis Perkins allegedly entered into search engines such as Google, many included sexual acts involving children

Photoshopped images of children in sexually suggestive positions with Dennis Perkins — Investigators claim Cynthia Perkins took pictures of children acting in normal, everyday activities and then sent them to her husband. Dennis then allegedly photoshopped the children’s pictures with his private parts superimposed onto them in various positions.

Evidence of a “spy watch” left in a bathroom to record when a child would take a shower

A video of a naked child in a bathroom that was allegedly found on an external hard drive in his office at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Three videos allegedly showing Dennis masturbating and a child either asleep or forced to take commands by Dennis

A video from 2012 while Dennis was on duty as a patrol officer making a traffic stop: Investigators claim Perkins recorded an adult woman without her knowledge with a pin camera. The filing details how Dennis allegedly moved the camera around to shoot down her shirt and under her shorts.

Six videos from late 2018 titled “The Mile High Club” to attempt to prove his interest in filming and/or photographing his sexual activities. In those videos, Cynthia is allegedly seen performing oral sex on Dennis “on a public airplane among unsuspecting passengers seen in the background.”

Several medications whose side effects are drowsiness, sleepiness, muscle relaxation and/or pain relief. Investigators added that they found text messages between Cynthia and Dennis discussing a scenario where an intoxicant was placed in the drink for an adult female.

Statements from a female adult victim alleging Cynthia’s alleged role in her rape and possible drugging

The Attorney General’s filing aims to show “a pattern of conduct, system or plan, as well as motive, intent to commit all of the crimes for which Dennis & Cynthia Perkins were indicted.”

As we previously reported, Perkins was a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SWAT) before being terminated the week of Oct. 21. He was hired in 2002 from the Walker Police Department. This alleged child rapist commanded an entire SWAT division and was considered a “hero” by the community.

After her arrest, his wife, Cynthia Perkins resigned from her teaching position at Westside Junior High School in Walker. It is currently unknown if the victims in the images were students of Cynthia’s — though the parents of some of here students announced a lawsuit last year.

The investigation found so much disturbing evidence against the Perkins that this top cop and his wife are facing a sentence of more than 6,000 years in prison.

The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that the couple was raping children, filming it it, and then distributing it to their network.

The evidence in the case is reportedly so overwhelming that Denny Perkins’ attorney has requested to be removed from the case and no longer wishes to represent him.

Even more disturbing is the fact that Dennis Perkins was caught in bed — by his former wife, not Cynthia — with a child in 2013.

However, due to state and federal laws that largely limit law enforcement from acting on allegations of grooming, nothing ever happened to Perkins. Instead, the child was sent to counseling and this ‘hero’ remained a cop.

“The counselor also told (the State Police) that he believed Perkins had done this before and would do it again,” the report reads.

Adding to the incredibly corrupt circus is the fact that in February, another former cop, Melanie Barnett Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs, was arrested as she returned from a cruise in New Orleans.

Curtin worked for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office starting in 2011—the same department as Perkins. Her ex-husband is also a former LPSO deputy.

Curtin was arrested on two charges: first degree rape and video voyeurism in connection to crimes committed with the Perkins. She was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Feb. 1. Judge Jeff Johnson set a bond of $250,000 for Curtin’s first degree rape charge and $100,000 for the video voyeurism charge on Feb. 3, according to WAFB.

After news of her former employment with the LPSO broke, the department issued a statement distancing themselves from the accused rapist.

“Melanie Curtin has not been employed with the Sheriff’s office since August 13, 2012. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for roughly 18 months in the tax department. She terminated her employment with this office on August 13, 2012. At the time of the alleged crime for which she was arrested she was not an employee of this office,” the statement read.

WAFB reports that the Perkins indictment in December stated that on Nov. 8, 2014, Dennis raped an adult victim. It went on to say that sex was “…with the assistance of a yet unidentified adult female perpetrator.” It is from this claim that the first degree rape charge stemmed.

Sources confirm to WAFB Investigators that “unidentified adult female perpetrator” was Curtin.

It is a sad day when police officers — the ones who claim to protect us — are caught preying on society’s most vulnerable. However, there are a lot of sad days in America as this situation plays out like a broken record, over and over again.

Reference: Thefreethoughtproject.com