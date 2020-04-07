Brian Rose I’m Worried About David Icke Today
CensorshipCoronavirus

Brian Rose: “I’m Worried About David Icke Today”

After David Icke’s most recent interview with London Real nearly broke the website due to historically high viewership, Brian Rose has invited David back for a follow-up.

However, over the 19 days in between, we have seen a dramatic turn toward even more authoritarian rules over what information is permitted for discussion.

It’s somewhat sad that we should have to commend people for asserting a basic right such as free speech, but in this climate of tyranny, Brian and the London Real team need to be highlighted for their courage and putting at risk their YouTube channel which has 1.5 million subscribers.

Share now, while you still can.

Sources: ActivistPost.com; LondonReal.tv; YouTube.com

